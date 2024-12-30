Timeform analysis | Galopin des Champs' Savills Chase win

Read Timeform's report of the Savills Chase which was won in impressive style by Galopin des Champs.

A quick rematch between reigning champion Galopin des Champs and highly progressive second-season chaser Fact To File following their clash in the John Durkan, the tables very much turned with this race representing a much stiffer test, the others in the frame running as well as they ever have to give the form plenty of substance.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS mirrored last season by stepping up on his reappearance in the John Durkan to land this race, the winning margin nowhere near as far as 12 months earlier with conditions much less testing, though it was still most taking how he powered clear of his Punchestown conqueror after that one had threatened at one stage, the return to a staying trip helping plenty, now unbeaten in 6 starts over fences here, all bar the first one at this level; made all, jumped well, pressed on entering straight, tackled briefly approaching last, found plenty; remains the standout in this division ahead of his attempt to win a third straight Irish Gold Cup and Cheltenham Gold Cup. FACT TO FILE arrived on the back of 3 Grade 1 wins but couldn't beat Galopin des Champs a second time, not as strong a stayer - this just his second run at 3m - as his stablemate; mid-field, not settle fully, took closer order circuit out, mistake ninth, threatened before last, left behind by winner flat; he'd be uncertain to stay the extra distance in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on this evidence, and the Ryanair looks the better option, already ante-post favourite with a few firms for that.

GENTLEMANSGAME continues to come up short at the highest level but proved at least as good as ever with cheekpieces refitted after 8 months off; chased leader, awkward twelfth, driven home turn, one paced. HEART WOOD, back up in trip, did all he could contesting his first Grade 1 in open company; waited with, crept closer between 3 out and 2 out, effort when switched before last, no extra. INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN matched the pick of his novice form from the spring despite seeming to find even 3m an insufficient test away from the mud; taken wide, raced off the pace, pushed along 2 out, some headway early in straight, no further impression, not knocked about; it bears repeating that he'll be suited by extreme distances and appeals as an ideal candidate for the Grand National, his profile at this stage similar to last year's winner in the same ownership, ante-post quotes of 33/1 looking more than fair. GRANGECLARE WEST isn't seeing his races out at present; in touch early, settled mid-field, brief headway early in straight, left behind approaching last. CONFLATED is yet to fire this season; close up, made mistakes, lost place after 3 out. MINELLA COCOONER was always behind and will probably be better off back in marathon handicaps. I AM MAXIMUS made an underwhelming return having not been seen since winning the Grand National 9 months earlier; raced off the pace, jumped left, pulled up after thirteenth.