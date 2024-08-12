Timeform analysis | Babouche wins the Phoenix Stakes

Read Timeform's analysis of the Phoenix Stakes, in which Babouche showed improved form to maintain her unbeaten record.

A smart performance from the only filly in the field as she maintained her unbeaten record, the hot favourite unable to match her turn of foot in a race that was truly run; the winner was supplying her connections with their second success in this race following on from Siskin in 2019.

BABOUCHE confirmed herself one of the best of what looks a deep bunch of juvenile fillies, becoming the first of her sex to land this prize since La Collina in 2011, once again looking very straightforward and clocking a fast time into the bargain; tracked pace, quickened to lead over 1f out, in control when edged left final 50 yds, driven out; appeals as the type to go on improving, with the Cheveley Park Stakes - sponsored by her owners - the obvious next step. WHISTLEJACKET, back on firmer ground, ran at least as well as he had in the July Stakes last time, possibly inconvenienced by getting taken on for the lead but ultimately beaten on merit; made running, joined halfway, shaken up over 1f out, headed entering final 1f, held when short of room briefly close home.

ARIZONA BLAZE is proving consistent, yet to finish out of the first 3, but was unable to confirm Norfolk form with Whistlejacket; prominent, upsides halfway, driven 2f out, kept on without threatening the principals. SHADOW ARMY became the latest to let down the form of the Prix Robert Papin, first-time cheekpieces having no discernible impact; waited with, ridden over 2f out, not quicken. RUDI'S APPLE, successful in a C&D nursery last time, was found out in this much better company; chased leaders, driven over 2f out, not quicken.