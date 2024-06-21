Read Timeform's report of the Prince of Wales's Stakes which Auguste Rodin won under a well-judged ride.

The million-pound Prince of Wales's Stakes attracted a double-figure field for the first time since 2013, 4 of the 10 multiple winners at this level, though all 4 had yet to show their best form in 2024, which meant the race perhaps wasn't so strong as it might have looked on paper, last year's Derby winner Auguste Rodin sent off at shortish odds and not required to improve to prevail; the pacemakers in the field ensured a good pace, the complexion of the race changing rapidly early in the straight as their race was spent.

AUGUSTE RODIN was right back to his best, justifying strong market support under a well-judged ride, the race playing to his strengths; well positioned behind pacemakers, travelled well, headway to lead 2f out, shaken up over 1f out, edged right, kept up to work, always doing enough; he might even have an even better effort in him if pushed, the King George, despite his flop in the race last year, perhaps the likely next option, given he'll surely be kept apart from City of Troy. ZARAKEM was the longest-priced runner bar the 2 pacemakers, but he'd been most progressive prior to his last run (when sent off favourite for the Ganay) and resumed his progression, looking well served by a good gallop and clearly effective on firmer ground than he'd encountered in France; in rear, travelled well, had to wait for gap early in straight, shaken up 2f out, good progress after, kept on well, took second final 50 yds; he'd changed hands for €500,000 last autumn and already looks a bargain for new connections, well on the way to recouping that in prize money alone, plenty about him physically and sure to continue to give a good account. HORIZON DORE ran up to his best, placed for the second successive start at Group 1 level, a well-run race showing him to advantage; in rear, shaken up entering straight, good progress 2f out, chased leader 1f out, not quicken final 50 yds. ALFLAILA, the one runner without an outing this year and limited to just 2 runs in 2023, made a promising return, showing him retains all his ability, clearly capable of winning a good race or 2 this summer; held up, effort early in straight, keeping on when hampered around 1f out, not quicken, kept on late on.

ROYAL RHYME was allowed to take his chance, despite the ground being firmer than good and he acquitted himself well on just his second start at this level, likely to continue to give a good account; well positioned behind pacemakers, travelled well, chased leaders 3f out, led briefly over 2f out, every chance when hampered over 1f out, weakened well inside final 1f. INSPIRAL, running in this in preference to the Queen Anne, looked sharper than at Newbury (though she got warm) and took a step forward without looking near her best, never a threat from the back of the field; slowly into stride, dropped out, travelled well, shaken up over 2f out, laboured progress over 1f out, effort flattened out, not persevered with once held; she has a bit to prove after her first 2 runs of the campaign, perhaps the potentially less demanding option of the Falmouth the race in which to get her back on track. BLUE ROSE CEN, easy to back, failed to build on her reappearance, some question now as to whether she's as good this year for her new yard as she was last; waited with, shaken up home turn, not quicken over 2f out. LORD NORTH, successful in this in 2020, was below form after another 8 weeks off, looking as if he might get involved early in the straight but unable to sustain the effort, possible he needed the run but more likely that time is catching up with him; held up, headway early in straight, shaken up 2f out, weakened over 1f out. HANS ANDERSEN was well held, again in the line-up to ensure a good pace for Auguste Rodin; chased leader, ran wide home turn, weakened 2f out. SNOBBISH acted as a pacemaker; soon led, went clear before halfway, shaken up over 3f out, headed over 2f out, weakened quickly, eased final 1f.