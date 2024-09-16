Timeform analysis on Porta Fortuna, Economics, Jan Brueghel and Bradsell

Get the Timeform view on four of the weekend's most significant winners at Doncaster and the Irish Champions Festival.

Matron Stakes, Leopardstown Saturday 14 September

The ratings and the betting suggested this was between the only pair in the field to have won a Group 1 this year, and so it proved, Porta Fortuna proving too strong for the Irish 1000 Guineas winner, Fallen Angel, to land her first top-level victory on home soil; the pace was sound but the proximity of the likes of Vespertilio, Mammas Girl and Wendla would suggest it is best to take a fairly conservative view of the form. PORTA FORTUNA, reunited with Tom Marquand, is remarkably consistent and was able to complete a Group 1 hat-trick without needing to improve, settling the issue in a matter of strides in the final 1f before idling late on, value for a bit extra; tracked pace, switched early in straight, led entering final 1f, driven out; there doesn't appear to be too many chinks in her armour and looks sure to give a good account, up against males for the first time, in the Breeders' Cup Mile, her next reported target. (Porta Fortuna's Timeform rating remains 120, the highest figure among the three-year-old fillies)

Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown Saturday 14 September

A fascinating renewal of the biggest race of the year in Ireland, 3 individual Group 1 winners, including the last 2 winners of this race in attendance, but most of the focus was on a pair that hadn't yet won at the top level, namely Economics and Shin Emperor; the race itself did not disappoint, little more than a length between the first 4 home despite a strong pace, the favourite denying Auguste Rodin in a thriller under an astute ride from Tom Marquand. ECONOMICS confirmed the abundant promise shown on each of his last 2 starts to make the breakthrough at the top level, becoming the first since Pentire in 1995 to win this race having not previously won a Group 1, needing to show another side of himself to do so, too, battling on really gamely to hold off last-year's winner in; waited with, steady headway out wide back straight, close up entering straight, ridden 2f out, edged ahead last ½f, battled well; the Champion Stakes at Ascot, and a potential clash with Calandagan, is reportedly his next target, whilst looking further ahead he is very much the type to do even better at 4 yrs. (Economics increased his Timeform rating to 126p from 124p, City of Troy is the highest-rated horse on 130p)

St Leger Stakes, Doncaster Saturday 14 September

The smallest field for the St Leger since 2015, the front 3 in the market representing Ballydoyle, Aidan O'Brien seeking an eighth win in the race this century, the sons of Galileo that couldn't be split at the head of the market having a tremendous tussle through the last 2f before the unbeaten Jan Brueghel asserted late on, winning by a neck for the third successive start and continuing his theme of run-to-run progression; the race wasn't so much of a test of stamina as it can be, a fair pace lifting only from early in the straight. JAN BRUEGHEL maintained his unbeaten record in gutsy fashion taking on top-level opposition for the first time, still a work in progress, however, and very much the type to do even better at 4 yrs, when the top races at 1½m+ will be on the agenda; in touch, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, upsides from 2f out, kept on well, asserted final 50 yds; along with the runner-up, he's apparently under consideration for the Melbourne Cup (not in the Long Distance Cup), though his lack of experience in big fields could count against him at this stage of his career. (Jan Brueghel increased his Timeform rating to 120p from 116p)

Flying Five Stakes, Curragh Sunday 15 September

A well up-to-scratch renewal of the only Group 1 5f sprint to be run in Ireland, the 1-2 in the Nunthorpe dominating the betting and filling the same places once more, Bradsell always holding the runner-up's late charge having been perfectly placed; the field split into 2 groups, the first and second on differing parts of the track, though there didn't appear to be much of an advantage either way, British trainers responsible for the first 6 home. BRADSELL emulated Highfield Princess by becoming the second horse in the last 3 years to successfully follow up here after winning the Nunthorpe, comfortably able to confirm that form with the runner-up, his high-cruising speed again giving him the perfect position; tracked pace, travelled strongly, quickened to lead under 2f out, pushed out; the Breeders' Cup Sprint is reportedly next up. (Bradsell increased his Timeform rating to 124 from 123 and is still the highest-rated sprinter in Britain or Ireland)