Timeform analysis on French star Il Est Francais

Read Timeform's report of French star Il Est Francais' impressive victory at Auteuil on Saturday.

An impressive return to action for last season's Kauto Star Novices' Chase winner Il Est Francais, giving weight away all round and always looking in control, the eventual runner-up the only one in hailing distance on the final circuit before he too was readily left behind in the latter stages. IL EST FRANCAIS (remains rated 157) made a sparkling return to action, firmly putting his disappointing run here in the spring behind him after 6 months off, and bounced back to his best, this form on a par with his impressive display in the Kauto Star at Kempton last winter and it was gained in similar style too; made running, jumped well, just having to put himself right at the big open ditch five out but hard to fault otherwise, typically travelled strongly, shaken up run-in, in control long way out; this puts him right back on course for a return to Kempton in the King George, though he has a big step up in trip ahead of him before then in the Prix La Haye Jousselin (Nov 17) back here over 3m3f.

And what Timeform said about Il Est Francais' win at Kempton on Boxing Day Hermes Allen had looked a potentially top novice when winning the John Francome at Newbury on his chasing debut, but he was always playing second fiddle to Il Est Francais in a vintage Kauto Star, the good-looking winner stunning in victory and potentially one of the best to land the race this century, this track ideal to show off his strengths of a high cruising speed, pinpoint jumping and a fine turn of foot, qualities that ought to earmark him as a possible future King George winner; the winner set a sound gallop, his time comparing very favourably with that for the King George 70 minutes later.

IL EST FRANCAIS made a striking impression on his British debut, looking a chaser out of the top drawer, a superb jumper with a high cruising speed and a ready turn of foot, likely to be hard to beat in this division should he return to Britain this season, though he reportedly has the Grand Steeple-Chase as his main target, next season's King George perhaps his next appearance in Britain, sure to give the established chasers a lot to think about on this showing; led, jumped superbly (bar mistake fourteenth), travelled strongly, in control when quickened 2 out, shaken up briefly approaching last, went well clear run-in, impressive; incidentally, he became his British-born jockey's first winner on these shores since April 2016.