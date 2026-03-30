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Timeform's view

Timeform analysis of the Lincoln Handicap won by Urban Lion

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon March 30, 2026 · 3h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Lincoln Handicap, the first big race of the British Flat turf season which took place at Doncaster on Saturday.

Neither of the pair of 4-y-os at the head of the market met expectations, while there was a tactical element to the race, the gallop nothing special and a position on the far side of the group - the field raced as one up the centre of the track - seeming an advantage given the crosswind; that said, this is still a Lincoln with its share of interesting runners so the principals can be viewed in a fairly positive light, Urban Lion showing a good attitude to complete a Spring Mile/Lincoln double for his trainer.

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