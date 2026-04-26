The Classic Trial can vary in standard from year to year, this looking one of the better recent runnings on paper beforehand and, even though the form-pick Action was missing in, there is little doubt that Raaheeb produced one of the best performances in the race this century, rated the best winner since Imperial Monarch, who later landed the Grand Prix de Paris, won on bad ground in 2012 - he's a brother to Baaeed and Hukum, a lot to live up to but a good chance that he will do so.