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Timeform's view

Timeform analysis of Sandown's Classic Trial won by Raaheeb

Sporting Life Plus
Sun April 26, 2026 · 2h ago

Read Timeform's report of the Classic Trial at Sandown which was won in decisive fashion by the well-bred Raaheeb.

The Classic Trial can vary in standard from year to year, this looking one of the better recent runnings on paper beforehand and, even though the form-pick Action was missing in, there is little doubt that Raaheeb produced one of the best performances in the race this century, rated the best winner since Imperial Monarch, who later landed the Grand Prix de Paris, won on bad ground in 2012 - he's a brother to Baaeed and Hukum, a lot to live up to but a good chance that he will do so.

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