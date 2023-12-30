Timeform analysis of Galopin Des Champs' Savills Chase win

Read the Timeform report of the Savills Chase, which was won in sensational style by Galopin des Champs

A star reborn in Ireland's premier staying prize this side of the turn of the year, as Galopin des Champs reaffirmed his status as the one to beat in the division after a couple of runs that had suggested the crown might have slipped, though it shouldn't go unremarked that one of 3 non-runners included his old nemesis Fastorslow and, most significantly of all, a wide route was clearly no disadvantage at all on testing ground that had taken some hammering the previous day, notably in the 27-runner Paddy Power.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (FR) was right back to looking the top-drawer chaser who'd overcome an early alarm or 2 to win the Gold Cup, a race that had been crying out for a boost after no end of let-downs since, almost certainly on the right part of the track kept wide but still producing a display of rare quality to power away as he did in the straight, apparent pretender Gerri Colombe unable to live with him having admittedly spent his race nearer the inside, remarkably putting a further 16 lengths between himself and that rival on the run-in alone; he's back to looking the standout in the division, and this looks the way to ride him overall, though the recent recruit to the staying scene Shishkin - so unfortunate in the main Christmas race on the other side of the Irish Sea - will be the best horse he's faced if they do clash at Cheltenham. GERRI COLOMBE (FR) met with only the second defeat of his career, probably racing on slower ground than the brilliant winner but still putting a not insignificant dent in Gold Cup aspirations that had risen following his late rally to land the Champion Chase at Down Royal, responding to pressure to chase the leader before the last but losing ground after taking that obstacle 7 lengths down, clinging on to second in the end from another Mullins-trained one who'd taken the wide route most of the way around. CAPODANNO (FR) stepped up on his comeback run but was probably made to look better than he is in the staying hierarchy by picking up some pieces after largely taking the route also favoured by his red-hot stablemate well ahead; awkward first, settled in rear out wide, effort when blundered 2 out, left in frame last, plugged on, closed down second late on.

I AM MAXIMUS (FR) is better than this, as his 2 Fairyhouse performances had shown, getting surprisingly tired given his proven stamina, which would seem to confirm he was on the worst of the ground up the inside; waited with, awkward first, lost ground briefly thirteenth, headway under pressure approaching straight, already wilting when left in a place briefly last. APPRECIATE IT (IRE) didn't see things out half as well as he had on less testing ground at Punchestown on his previous start over 3m; waited with, out wide, closing still on bridle when mistake 2 out, threatened briefly home turn, weakened; he may prove best at shorter when conditions are at all testing. A PLUS TARD (FR) was in the Galopin des Champs role not too long ago but would seem a shadow of the horse who'd blown apart the 2022 Gold Cup, producing a disconcerting display back from 9 months off; jumped right, took keen hold, in touch early, lost ground back straight, struggling from 3 out. CONFLATED (IRE) is better judged on his Down Royal third, not that Gerri Colombe gave that form much of a boost in this, either, coming up empty after sticking to what seemed the slower ground on the inside; made most until 2 out, tied up early in straight, beaten when barely took off at last and unseated. CHURCHSTONEWARRIOR (IRE) was out of his depth and always behind.