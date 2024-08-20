Timefigure Tips: York Ebor Festival preview and horses to follow based on times

Our timefigure guru Graeme North looks ahead to the latest action from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

WEDNESDAY Before I get into some analysis from a timefigure perspective for the opening day of York’s Ebor meeting here are some trainer statistics plucked from all the meetings held this century that might aid a little in the selection process. Numerically, and no doubt proud of the fact, too, given he’s a Yorkshireman, the leading trainer at the meeting this century measured by total of winners is William Haggas, and given his string is in red-hot form there must be a good chance he’ll edge his 15% strike rate at the meeting up even further this year. Sir Michael Stoute is a clear second on the total winners with the top Yorkshire-based trainer using the same stats being Kevin Ryan. Ryan’s strike rate is no better than average, however, at just 7%, though significantly better than other big-name local trainers like the Johnstons (5%) or Richard Fahey (5%). Trainers who you might expect to have had more winners at the meeting are Roger Varian and Karl Burke (six apiece) while Clive Cox is perhaps the biggest name among those further down the list with just two winners from 47 runners. Owen Burrows trains a relatively small set of horses but has had three winners from six runners, while John Butler, Michael Dods and Eve Johnson Houghton are other ‘smaller’ trainers with strike rates exceeding 15% from a decent number of runners.

A few of those trainers mentioned above are represented in the opening sprint. Timeform’s pace forecast is ‘extreme’ which theoretically ought to suit those horses held up, but York is well known as a front-runners course. Throw in the fact that Timeform’s draw hint strongly favours those drawn low yet all the pace (and those who come out best on time, Vintage Clarets being the best of them) is among those drawn high, then I think we can move on swiftly to the next race. The Acomb Stakes features a fascinating clash between two of the most impressive juvenile winners we’ve seen this season in Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter. The time verdict? Ruling Court just edges it courtesy of the bigger upgrade he received on the back of a fast final two furlongs at Sandown. King’s Gambit heads the form ratings from Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur but Space Legend and Deira Mile top the time ratings with preference for the latter who has improved tremendously since joining Owen Burrows from Charlie Johnston and finished a very good fourth in the Derby last time despite failing to settle. Plenty clearly fancy their chances of overturning top-on-time City of Troy by the look of things in a fascinating Juddmonte International that among its 13 runners feature two from France and one from Japan. The race looks sure to be well run and, while that will help next best on time Calandagan and Bluestocking dropping back from a mile and a half, it will play into the hands of Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly who promises to be suited by the shorter distance. Recent Shergar Cup fourth Spirit Mixer comes out best on the clock in the two-mile handicap while Got To Love A Grey is 3 lb clear on time in the five-furlong fillies' handicap after a very good second at Goodwood last time. The concluding nursery looks tight on the clock with four horses, headed by recent Goodwood second Cayman Kai, within 1 lb of each other.

THURSDAY York’s second day kicks off with the Lowther Stakes in which nine have been declared and the favourite in the early betting is the Queen Mary winner Leovanni. That’s understandable given how she travelled through that race (led on the bridle 2f out) but the time wasn’t exceptional, and the form hasn’t really been franked. On the clock Heavens Gate is a solid alternative. She also ran at Royal Ascot, finishing third in the Albany where she clocked the race-leading timefigure, and has since won a valuable Sales race at Naas. Queen Mary third Maw Lam is top on time in the following Sales race, not on her Ascot effort, but on her Duchess of Cambridge fifth since when she’s been a very close third in a listed race in France. Just behind her, though, and a strong fancy of mine, is Arizona Blaze. Race conditions dictate he must concede weight all round but I doubt any in this field could have led Whistlejacket and Babouche to nearly the furlong pole as he did in the Phoenix Stakes and I’d have him clear favourite. Five horses carrying penalties confirm just how competitive the Clipper Handicap is but top-rated Metal Merchant holds a 3lb advantage courtesy of his fourth in the International at Ascot last time and seems sure to go well off a 1lb lower mark for all the favourite Elnajmm, one of the aforementioned five, looks just the sort of progressive handicapper his trainer William Haggas excels with. The Yorkshire Oaks is up next and after talk he might run both Bluestocking and You Got To Me, Ralph Beckett relies solely on the latter who as I saw it was fortunate to get the better of Content in the Irish Oaks last time. They merit respect, clearly, as does Lancashire Oaks winner Queen Of The Pride but like them she’s not high up the timeratings and the one who heads them, Emily Upjohn, has been something of a more Jekyll and Hyde character this year. Haggas, who has trained more winners at York’s Ebor meeting this century than any other trainer, saddles the favourite in the Galtres Stakes in the shape of Sea Just In Time who has won two of her three races but looks short in the betting given she was well held at this level at Goodwood on her second start. That could have been inexperience, of course, but this looks competitive and the race-hardened Irish raider Satin, on whom Ryan Moore replaces Shane Foley, looks overpriced a tad, probably because she’s still to run outside handicap company. All the same, she’s plenty of form at the trip and has a 13lb advantage on the clock so shouldn’t be overlooked! Miss Hathaway has a 3lb advantage on the clock in the nursery, but Tim Easterby isn’t a go-to trainer by any means in races of this type and defeats at short prices the last twice as well as another at 1.62 in running on Betfair earlier in the year is more than enough to put me off. It’s tight at the top of the time ratings in the concluding fillies' handicap too, but there doesn’t look to be a pair with better chances than Queen of Mougins and Miss Information to me.