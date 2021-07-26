Top tips for Glorious Goodwood using sectional timing data from Timeform

He was with Trueshan on Tuesday and Graeme North has a couple of recommended bets for Wednesday based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

It’s been far from a Glorious start to the week, with 50mm of rain reported in the two days preceding the meeting, but though things are forecast to pick up as the week goes on for now we’re still faced with the unusual scenario of a soft-ground second day at the Goodwood Festival. The highlight of the card is the Qatar Sussex Stakes, where Poetic Flare sets a very tall standard on the clock, 9lb clear of nearest rival Century Dream. Proven in soft ground, odds of 11/10 might appeal to those looking to build an accumulator but there are a couple of fancies at bigger prices that look appealing, so here goes.

Royal Ascot eyecatchers clash in opener The first of those comes in the opener at 13.50 where a strong field of three-year-old’s go to post over a mile and a half. Royal Ascot eyecatchers Nagano and Siskany, both hampered or intimidated to varying degrees behind Surefire in the King George V Handicap, unsurprisingly head the market. Three next-time-out winners have already come out of that contest and neither has doubts about the ground, so they will surely go well. The same can be said about Kolisi, a son of the Derby winner Harzand who is now trying this trip for the first time after a career-path that looks as if it has been tailored with this race in mind. Kolisi hasn’t been missed in the market, though, but one horse whose price looks longer than it should be is Irish Legend. He might look more exposed than some having been beaten twice at Ascot since winning three of his first four races, but his good effort behind the thrown-in Foxes Tales in the Golden Gates Handicap was franked by the winner’s Group 3-level effort at Newmarket next time while he had no chance as the race developed behind First Light there last time. Those who backed him that day will have been tearing their hair out as Jamie Spencer held him up in last place in a slowly-run race, but the sectionals available via Ascot’s website indicate that he ran the second-fastest final furlong as well as the joint-fastest penultimate furlong and was only 0.03 seconds off running the fastest third-last furlong too. His finishing splits easily bettered those of Pleasant Man and Recovery Run who take him on again from that race, and he ought to get a much stronger pace to aim at here. Nine of the 19 races over this trip this century with fields of 14 or more runners have been won by double-digit stalls, so stall 14 is certainly not a negative, and he has winning form over a mile as a two-year-old on heavy ground. He might not be the likeliest winner, but he has a good shot of reaching the frame so looks well worth an interest each-way at 16-1 given Pleasant Man is trading at 10-1.

Vadream the one in Oak Tree For the third time this century 17 runners have been declared for the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at 14.25. Luck in running in such a large field on the round course here is a big requirement, so it might seem logical to lean towards a low-drawn prominent racer, but One Master managed to fly home from an impossible position last year and I can see Vadream doing the same this year. She hasn’t won yet this season and seems to be building up a catalogue of excuses, but to my eyes they are all legitimate. On her reappearance in the Fred Darling at Newbury she ran the last two furlongs faster than the winner Alcohol Free only to find the winning post coming too soon, then ran the fastest combined second-and third-last furlongs in the 1000 Guineas only to find her stamina ebbing away in the final furlong. Sectionals suggest she was the second-best horse in the Jersey Stakes behind Creative Force and then she found six furlongs too sharp at York last time. The step back up to seven furlongs looks ideal and she handled slow ground well in the Jersey, so hopefully she’ll give Jamie Spencer a second winner of the afternoon.

Molecomb looks tough puzzle to solve At first glance the Markel Molecomb Stakes at 15.00 had an attractive betting look to it as I was quite keen to take on the market-leader Fearby but it’s hard to land on something solid against him. His Sandown win was absolutely teed up for him, and though that win is to a large degree backed up by the clock it wouldn’t be surprising to see the runner-up that day, Mojomaker, finish much closer on this completely different track. Windsor Castle winner Chipotle didn’t get the rub of the green in the Super Sprint last time but ran poorly the only time he’s encountered soft ground, while Nymphadora is almost certainly a lot better than she showed in the Queen Mary but might not be quite good enough. I also considered a bet in the Alice Keppel Stakes where Flotus heads the market despite having been found out in the Albany and the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes and now drops to the minimum trip for the first time. She won well on her debut here on soft ground back in May but I’ve no doubt that Canonized is the better horse. A winner here back in April before finishing second behind Nymphadora in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York, where she ran the last three furlongs much faster than the winner, Canonized has won both her races since but the soft ground is something of a concern. Published at 1600 BST on 26/07/21