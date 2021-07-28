Tips for Glorious Goodwood using sectional timing data from Timeform

Graeme North looks ahead to day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and has a trio of tips based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

THURSDAY SELECTIONS Back Perfect Power in the 14.25 at 4/1

Back Already Gone in the 16.10 at 25/1 (each-way)

Back Showalong in the 17.20 at 15/2

Warm-looking Nassau one to watch With the ground drying out, fields for Thursday’s Goodwood card hopefully should hold up better than they did for the first two days and there is some good racing in store. The feature race, the Qatar Nassau Stakes at 15.35, has attracted just six runners but they include two Classic winners and a Breeders’ Cup winner, as well as Lockinge runner-up Lady Bowthorpe who being by Nathaniel might have been expected to have tried this trip before now. Top on timefigures, she nearly made the cut for a bet but I’ll concentrate on three others I’m keen on.

Power-packed display on the cards Alan King doesn’t have the strength in his yard to compete at the top level over jumps these days, but he is steadily building up a decent string on the Flat and after landing his first Group One success with Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday will be hopeful of landing the Unibet Richmond Stakes at 14.25 with Asymmetric. One of the fastest breezers at the Craven Sale earlier this year, Asymmetric is bidding to resume winning ways after losing his unbeaten record narrowly to Lusail in the July Stakes at Newmarket. Like Ebro River who followed him home in fourth and re-opposes here, Asymmetric ran the last three furlongs faster than Lusail having been held up much further off the suicidal pace, and the 107 timefigure he posted there sets a fair standard here. That said, he’s set to go off favourite yet faces two good opponents stepping up from five furlongs who both look to have more to offer. The first of them, Gubbass, came back from a three-month break to justify strong support in the Super Sprint at Newbury. An impressive winner of a maiden at Leicester in April, where he had Tuesday’s Vintage Stakes winner Angel Bleu well back in third in a performance I made sectionally to be worth 96, Gubbass wasn’t obviously remarkable on the clock at Newbury, running neither the fastest last three furlongs nor the fastest final furlong, or a fast overall time, but the third did at least give the form a boost when running well in an admittedly substandard Princess Margaret Stakes on Saturday. The one that appeals more, however, is PERFECT POWER, another fast breezer from Doncaster, who did this column a good turn when landing the Norfolk Stakes at a decent price. Selected there on the back of a sectionally impressive Hamilton win where he won doing handsprings under a supremely confident ride, Perfect Power’s last-gasp Ascot win over Go Bears Go looks even better in view of the runner-up subsequent posting a 111 timefigure when winning the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh. Perfect Power looks to have been readied for this, and with the extra furlong likely to suit, 4/1 looks fair value.

Going, going, Gone? The nursery at 16.10 has been something of a benefit for Richard Hannon and Mark Johnston in recent years and the pair have a strong hand again with four of the fifteen entries between them. Indeed, Hannon won this race with the subsequent 1000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook back in 2018, so his Ardbraccan, who chased home the current ante-post 1000 Guineas favourite Inspiral at Newmarket before going back there to win a similar event, needs treating with a good deal of respect. That said, the sectionals for both those races suggest several others shaped better than she did, so her claims might not be as clear cut as those selective facts suggest. Johnston’s Highland Premiere has improved with every start and scored nicely at Catterick last time, while the unbeaten Adjuvant did well to win at Chester on debut before beating Tuesday’s easy Beverley winner Sed Maarib in workmanlike fashion in soft conditions at Salisbury, but the one that looks overpriced is Stan Moore’s ALREADY GONE at 25/1. Bred to stay a mile as a juvenile, races over five and six furlongs were no good to him on his first two starts but they helped get him handicapped and he was a convincing winner of a nursey at Leicester on his handicap debut last time. What’s significant about that is that he had subsequent nursery winner Burning Bush back in third and Bonita B, who subsequently finished a good second to Mayfair Stroll (who runs here) in a decent time at Lingfield, back in fourth. Those lines of form suggest that Already Gone, who was well on top at the line at Leicester having picked up Burning Bush in good style at the furlong marker, might have got away lightly with his new 78 mark and conditions won’t be a problem. He ran to the line with a purpose at Leicester and already has experience on a downhill track. Show must go on I’ve long been an admirer of Flat racing’s Benjamin Button – David Probert – and I can see him going very close in the finale (17.20) on Henry Candy’s Twilight Calls who won a handicap at Newmarket last time with something up his sleeve after travelling smoothly into a race in which the first two came nearly four lengths clear. Twilight Calls ran the third and fourth furlongs of that sprint faster than any of his rivals and is almost certainly still well handicapped off an 8lb higher mark, but I’ve been waiting for conditions to fall right again for SHOWALONG and he looks to have got them here. Twice a winner as a two-year-old on soft or heavy ground, he caught the eye sectionally on his reappearance at Thirsk before coming well clear with another at Chester back on his preferred soft ground. He’s been beaten twice since on fast ground, at six furlongs on the first occasion and when drawn on the wrong side at Royal Ascot on the second, but back at five on soft ground he should go very close. Published at 1500 BST on 28/07/21