Timefigure Tips: Goodwood preview and horses to follow based on times

Lots of handicaps, lots of two-year-old maiden races and as much trouble in running as you can shake a going stick at make the five days of Goodwood something of a punters' nightmare and Tuesday’s opening card is a case in point with four of the first-named, one of the second and who knows just how many yet of the third.

Killybegs Warrior is top on time in the opening handicap but he was tailed off behind plenty of these at York last time and with just two winners to his name from 20-odd runners last week, Charlie Johnston may not be a trainer punters will initially be latching onto this week, for all the stable has a fantastic record at the meeting over the past 20 years and not least in this particular race.

The following Vintage Stakes looks far from vintage with next to nothing covering four of the runners on the clock and a long way below the standard usually required to win, but Kinross tops the time ratings with a bit to spare on seven-furlong form in the Lennox Stakes (a race he has won twice before) and should find the ground to his liking despite the very warm weather we’ve seen recently.