Timefigure Tips: Goodwood preview and horses to follow based on times

Our timefigure guru Graeme North looks ahead to the opening day's action of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Lots of handicaps, lots of two-year-old maiden races and as much trouble in running as you can shake a going stick at make the five days of Goodwood something of a punters' nightmare and Tuesday’s opening card is a case in point with four of the first-named, one of the second and who knows just how many yet of the third.
Killybegs Warrior is top on time in the opening handicap but he was tailed off behind plenty of these at York last time and with just two winners to his name from 20-odd runners last week, Charlie Johnston may not be a trainer punters will initially be latching onto this week, for all the stable has a fantastic record at the meeting over the past 20 years and not least in this particular race.
The following Vintage Stakes looks far from vintage with next to nothing covering four of the runners on the clock and a long way below the standard usually required to win, but Kinross tops the time ratings with a bit to spare on seven-furlong form in the Lennox Stakes (a race he has won twice before) and should find the ground to his liking despite the very warm weather we’ve seen recently.
Timefigures are not as predictive in long-distance Group races as they are in handicaps and a poor run in this race last year leaves me with little enthusiasm for the time-topping Tashkhan (from his Cesarewitch third) in the Goodwood Cup.
Navello and Rocking Ends head the ratings on time in the five-furlong handicap with Jouncy and Carrados filling the same positions in the juvenile maiden but there’s a bit less to choose between the principals in the last two races.
Surveyor is best on the clock in the penultimate race, but if there’s a bet on the opening day from a timefigure perspective it might well be Executive Decision in the finale.
She’s just 1lb off top, won at this fixture last year, is back below her winning mark and comes here on the back of two eye-catching efforts with trainer and daughter combination Jamie and Saffie Osborne both among the winners right now too.
Published at 1352 BST on 29/07/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
