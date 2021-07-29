Tips for Glorious Goodwood using sectional timing data from Timeform

Graeme North looks ahead to day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and has a trio of tips based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

FRIDAY SELECTIONS Back Path Of Thunder in the 15.00 at 4/1

Back Passion And Glory in the 16.10 at 4/1

Back Wink Of An Eye in the 17.20 at 4/1

Thunder is on the right Path Friday’s Goodwood card looks a cracker with one of the longest races in the Flat calendar kicking off proceedings at 13:50, potentially the best three-year-old in the country Baaeed taking his first step into Group company in the Bonham Thoroughbred Stakes at 14:25 and the fastest horse in training, Battaash, bidding to do what the connections of Stradivarius ducked ahead of the Goodwood Cup and attempt to win the same race at the meeting for the fifth successive year. That said, none of those races appeals much from a betting perspective. When analysing races on the round course here, the draw is often a good starting point and the results of the Unibet Mile at 15:00 over the years is a good example in point. Stalls positions for the last ten winners since the revised numbering of the stalls came into effect in 2011 of 1005013332 (0 refers to any stall above 6) indicate a low draw is no disadvantage and quite often very helpful. It’s not impossible to win from a wide draw – Wentworth won from 13 in 2013 – but low-drawn, prominent racers are usually the ones to concentrate on.

The Mark Johnston pair Maydanny and Qaader (assuming he turns out again after winning the opening race on Thursday over a mile and a quarter) are two who figure among that number, while Johan is sure to be popular having got the better of Tuesday’s opening-race winner Migration at Salisbury last time, but PATH OF THUNDER appeals most seeing as he’s likely to get a good tow into the race from stall 3. Back from over six months off when third at Meydan earlier this year, Path Of Thunder followed that good effort with second places at Newbury and Chelmsford before going one better in good style at Newmarket last time. Some observers had called his honesty into question at Chelmsford but the cheekpieces he wore then were replaced with blinkers at Newmarket and they seemed to focus his mind as he travelled strongly and had the race won well over a furlong out. The 107 timefigure he recorded there entitles him to be considered the pick of the weights, as a 3lb penalty for that win allows him to run off 95 here which is 5lb less than his new official mark. He looks set to go off favourite, but arguably ought to be a point or more shorter still (than the 4/1 at time of writing).

Further success on the cards for Godolphin The Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes at 16:10 is an intriguing affair. The contest would be something of a penalty kick for last year’s Gordon Stakes and Grand Prix de Paris winner Mogul if he could be guaranteed to run to that sort of level, but three runs this season have seen him fall 8lb or so shy and if he can’t step up on that he’ll be vulnerable here. The veteran Euchan Glen would be a popular winner for Jim Goldie, but the interesting horse looks to be PASSION AND GLORY for the resurgent Saeed Bin Suroor stable. He didn’t cut much ice in Dubai earlier this year but scrub those two efforts and he’s won four of his last five races with his latest six-length demolition at Ascot coming off a BHA mark of 100 in a timefigure of 114. A win in desperate conditions over an extended mile and a quarter at Doncaster as a three-year-old and an entry in this year’s Ebor suggests that he’s not going to fail for lack of stamina, despite two defeats already at this sort of trip. With Mogul having questions to answer he’s worth an interest.

Four-timer on the cards The nursery at 16:45 looks tricky but the concluding handicap at 17:20 makes more appeal and sees the third round of the personal battle between WINK OF AN EYE and Something Enticing. Wink Of An Eye has come out on top on both occasions, by barely half a length on the first occasion but by two lengths with a bit to spare on the second when completing a hat-trick. One of the most progressive handicappers in training, Wink Of An Eye has a further 7lb hike in his official mark to contend with here, but so strong was he at the end of that well-run race at Sandown (his 95 timefigure was the same as his form rating) that neither that rise nor the slightly longer trip here should bother him. Marching Army, a son of Iffraaj who won well at Leicester last time out, might turn out to be his toughest opponent but he hasn’t yet achieved as much on the clock. Published at 1740 BST on 29/07/21