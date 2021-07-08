Top tips for Newmarket using sectional timing data from Timeform

Graeme North has three recommended bets for day two of Newmarket's July Festival based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

Graeme North tipped Berkshire Shadow, Perfect Power, Alenquer, Foxes Tales and Dream Of Dreams from a handful of selections in this column at Royal Ascot when it was hosted on Timeform.com. Back Foxes Tales in the 13.50 at 4/1

Back Sadmah in the 14.25 at 12/1

Back Primo Bacio in the 15.35 at 13/2

With very little rain in the forecast, the second day of Newmarket’s July meeting seems set to go ahead, like the first, on watered fast ground. The Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes takes pride of place on a card that is dominated by handicaps, albeit good ones, a couple of which look hard to solve. Nonetheless, there look to be a trio of decent bets, two solid and one a bit more speculative. The first bet of the solid duo comes in the bet365 Stakes at 13.50. There are plenty of progressive horses on show, among whom King Of Clubs and Highland Rocker have caught my eye this year from a sectional perspective, while Timeform’s top-rated Dubai Honour, first home on the far side after meeting trouble in the Britannia at Royal Ascot on his reappearance, will go well if staying the extra quarter-mile, but the selection has to be FOXES TALES who did this column a good turn when winning the Golden Gates Handicap at Ascot in spectacular if slightly unorthodox fashion.

I selected him there on the basis of his running increasingly faster throughout the last three furlongs than nearly every other runner at Newbury on his reappearance over a trip barely far enough, and the fact he was very well-in with a highly-touted rival who he had seen off with ease at Newbury.

Even so, Foxes Tales’ performance at Ascot upped two furlongs in trip surprised even me, and though the official handicappers have hit him with a 9lb rise for that win, it strikes me that he’s still the best handicapped horse in the field by some way. The sectional timing data provided by Longines on Ascot’s official website show that Foxes Tales ran all but one of the last seven furlongs faster than any of his rivals, including the famous final furlong where he hung badly left across the track. The devastating turn of foot he showed to power from ninth to first in less than a furlong was electric for the want of a better superlative and he’s clearly a Group horse with a still appealing handicap mark. His final-furlong antics can be put down to inexperience for now, and though he’s favourite at 4/1 that still looks a price worth taking. The second selection is a bit more left-field and comes in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at 14.25. Sandrine heads the Timeform ratings after her win in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, clear of Hello You and Oscula who followed her home that day, and so long as she handles the better ground I’d imagine she will confirm the form with that pair. Sandrine posted a decent timefigure (98) at Ascot even if it is a bit short of her 103 form rating, but it might be worth chancing SADMAH at a longer price. She hasn’t had the chance to earn a big rating yet having only run once, but that sole start was a winning one and came in a race at Haydock in which the only other runner in the first six also making their debut has since gone and bolted up by four lengths.

It took a long time for Sadmah’s penny to drop at Haydock, and being by Frankel it could be that she needs seven furlongs already, but at around 12/1 it’s worth paying a small price to find out. The fact she ran the last furlong at Haydock easily fastest of all and getting on for four lengths quicker than Attagirl raises the possibility it was just greenness holding her back - as it looked visually – in the middle part of the race at Haydock. Ryan Moore takes a rare mount for the yard. The Falmouth Stakes (15.35) looks a corking heat this year with Coronation Stakes winner Alcohol Free renewing Ascot rivalry with Snow Lantern and Mother Earth in a much bigger field than usual. Whether Alcohol Free can see them off again looks questionable to me. She might have run the fastest final furlong at Ascot – marginally – but Snow Lantern and Mother Earth both covered the last three furlongs faster than she did in the face of more adversity, Snow Lantern managing hers despite racing keenly again under restraint while Mother Earth had a wider trip and ended up covering a fair bit more ground than both of them.

Duke of Cambridge first and second Indie Angel and Lady Bowthorpe flag bear for a strong older contingent, while the 1000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach can’t be dismissed now back at a mile, but the vote goes to PRIMO BACIO who this column tipped in the Coronation before she was pulled out on account of the soft ground.