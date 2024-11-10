Tiffany denied by Assistent in Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern

There was despair for Tiffany when she was cruelly denied by Assistent in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern on Sunday.

The daughter of Farhh – who has already tasted success in Germany this season – was bidding to follow in the footsteps of trainer Sir Mark Prescott’s Albanova (2004) and Arc heroine Alpinista (2021) by winning the Munich Group One. Arriving on the back of a third to Kalpana at Ascot in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, Luke Morris’ mount was to the fore in the early stages alongside fellow British-trained raiders, Charlie Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom and David Menuisier’s War Chimes, with the latter setting the early fractions under Billy Loughnane. Entering the home straight it appeared Tiffany and Ancient Wisdom would be the two to fight out the finish, but having seen off the challenge of the Godolphin-owned contender, she would be agonisingly headed in the shadow of the post by Henk Grewe’s home fancy, who was ridden to victory by Thore Hammer Hansen.

München: Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern 2024 Sieger: Assistent