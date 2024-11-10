Tiffany denied by Assistent in Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern

There was despair for Tiffany when she was cruelly denied by Assistent in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern on Sunday.
The daughter of Farhh – who has already tasted success in Germany this season – was bidding to follow in the footsteps of trainer Sir Mark Prescott’s Albanova (2004) and Arc heroine Alpinista (2021) by winning the Munich Group One.
Arriving on the back of a third to Kalpana at Ascot in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, Luke Morris’ mount was to the fore in the early stages alongside fellow British-trained raiders, Charlie Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom and David Menuisier’s War Chimes, with the latter setting the early fractions under Billy Loughnane.
Entering the home straight it appeared Tiffany and Ancient Wisdom would be the two to fight out the finish, but having seen off the challenge of the Godolphin-owned contender, she would be agonisingly headed in the shadow of the post by Henk Grewe’s home fancy, who was ridden to victory by Thore Hammer Hansen.
“She came so close but you can’t be disappointed, she’s run a great race,” said Dan Downie of owners Elite Racing.
“We thought Luke gave her a very good ride and to be fair she was galloping all the way to the line and passed it, it is just unfortunate the other horse came up the inside.
“She’s lost nothing in defeat, she’s run a great race and we have to be pleased with that.”
Tiffany may have been thwarted in her final chance for Group One honours this term, but she will be back with the Heath House master next term seeking that elusive strike at the top level.
Downie added: “I suppose the aim for next year is to find a Group One where she can get her head in front.
“She’s remarkably consistent and tries really hard. She’s run at a high level all year and she’s a big, scopey filly so there’s every hope she can continue, and dare we say it, improve a little bit. We are definitely looking forward to 2025.”
