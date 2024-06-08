Sporting Life
Tiber Flow wins the John Of Gaunt in good style
Tiber Flow wins the John Of Gaunt in good style

Tiber Flow bounces right back from York spill | Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes full report and free video replay

By Sporting Life
16:54 · SAT June 08, 2024

Tiber Flow put a nightmare York outing behind him to win the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock.

William Haggas’ charge suffered a nasty experience on the Knavesmire last month, with the gelding and jockey Tom Marquand enduring a crashing spill after being hampered in the Duke of York Stakes.

That mishap clearly left no permanent marks though as he benefited from a fine Marquand ride in the Group Three affair on Merseyside.

Marquand opted to switch from a stands side position to challenge through horses, finding a perfectly-timed gap as front-runner Quinault started to falter and grab the initiative with the winning post in sight.

The 6/1 winner found plenty in the final half-furlong, coming home a length clear of Sirona with Pogo back in third.

Marquand said: “Obviously when we got him back home after York he looked fine but you just never know how a fall is going to have affected them.

“He’s a hardy little battler, everyone was happy with him, hence him being here today, but it was a bit of a fact-finding mission because as well as he looked at home you just don’t know.

“He hadn’t run over seven furlongs for a little while so I took him back from a horrible draw and in fact the race worked out beautifully. They went quick but coming up the middle made it easier for me rather than having to swing out wide.

“He seemed to really enjoy that and it’s fantastic to see him back to his best. To be fair, I just wondered if having being tried at a higher level he just found things a bit easier today, it was maybe that more than the trip – also going around a bend gave him something else to think about.

“He was strong through the line and seven furlongs is well within his stamina range.

“Before today the Chipchase at Newcastle was a possible option but whether that changes now he has seen seven out so well, I don’t know. Plans can change very fast.”

Assistant trainer Maureen Haggas added: “He’s a tough horse and as he gets older he’s probably getting a bit better.

“It didn’t look visually like he came around the bend very well, it nevertheless gave him something else to think about as he’s been doing most of his racing over six furlongs.

“There’s the Wokingham for him at Ascot but probably not, he’s won a good race today and I’m sure William and the owners will work it out.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

