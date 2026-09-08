Our form expert had 7/1 winner Extremely Zain in his last Verdict column and he has three selections for day one of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Thursday.
The Verdict: Thursday September 10
1pt win Wondervision in the 13:15 Doncaster at 6/1 (General)
1pt win Fairy Glen in the 15:00 Doncaster at 11/2 (General)
1pt e.w. Martinet in the 15:35 Doncaster at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4)
Fairy to provide the sparkle on day one
The Betfred St Leger Festival starts with more of a bang than it used to with a couple of Group 2 contests taking place on day one at Doncaster on Thursday.
With the weather warm for the time of year and no rain around conditions look perfect for the opening day with the older fillies taking centre stage in an excellent renewal of the Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes over the St Leger course and distance at 15:00.
Conditions could be key as I think a few of these want softer ground to show their best, namely Danielle and Consent, and possibly Prizeland, too, while Waardah needs to settle better if she’s to see out this extended 1m6f trip.
It’s no surprise to see Owen Burrows reach for the first-time hood with her, but he does not have a good record when applying that particular headgear (1 from 22) and she looks a favourite worth taking on.
Partly by process of elimination I like the claims of Simon & Ed Crisford’s FAIRY GLEN, who looks well suited to this test given she’s proven over this type of trip and further.
Indeed, she beat a good field over two miles at Meydan at the end of March, seeing off Caballo De Mar, Al Nayyir, Sons And Lovers and Al Riffa, who have all advertised the form since, while she lost two places late on when not quite seeing out two miles at Longchamp on soft ground when beaten only half a length in the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier.
That was on May 21 and she hasn’t been seen since, but she goes well fresh and looks nicely set for a productive autumn campaign with plenty of options open to her at Longchamp and Ascot.
This looks the ideal place for her to return, though, and the Crisfords have an exceptional record at the Leger meeting, winning nine races from 24 runners at a strike-rate of 37.5%.
There should be a good, even gallop on with the likes of Ryka, Cameo, Nyra and Consent in the field and that can allow James Doyle, back on board the filly for the first time since being beaten a short head at Longchamp, to time his challenge to perfection in the long straight.
The Verdict: Back FAIRY GLEN in the 15:00 Doncaster
Keep your discipline in the May Hill
The Group 2 Betfred May Hill Stakes for the two-year-old fillies over a mile features Charlie Appleby’s Musical Times who is understandably favourite given the impression she has made in two wins at Newmarket and Yarmouth.
If there's a future superstar in the field it’s probably her but her potential is well factored into her price at 7/4 and I don’t mind backing against her each-way with Sir Mark Prescott’s MARTINET, who could improve significantly for moving up to a mile.
By Frankel and out of the Group 1 1m4f winner Coronet, she is bred for middle distances next year and has been faring very well over seven furlongs considering that, winning well after making all at Thirsk before improving on that form in the Group 3 Sweet Solera at Newmarket last time.
The combination of speed-favouring Newmarket, seven furlongs and fast ground was too much for her in the Sweet Solera, especially after a tardy start, while she was keen early and hampered early on, too, so things did not go smoothly at all.
Yet despite also doubling in price from her overnight odds to her starting price of 14/1 she ran well, keeping on gamely for third after being outpaced, and she looks underestimated in this spot at 25/1 now the emphasis is more on stamina.
Indeed, the forecast strong pace could see her take another big leap forward over a furlong further on this straight mile and I think she can outstay plenty of these under Luke Morris (Sky Bet are paying four places).
The Verdict: Back MARTINET in the 15:35 Doncaster
Wonder wager in the opener
Finally, Jack Channon’s WONDERVISION looks the bet in the opening British Stallion Studs ‘Carrie Red’ EBF Fillies’ Nursery Handicap over the extended six furlongs.
Coming into this race with three or four runs has been the sweet spot for winners historically and it’s no surprise to see a quartet of fillies with such profiles towards the top of the betting.
Wondervision is one of those but she looks to have started life in handicaps off a lenient mark and I liked her win off 69 at Wolverhampton last time as she had to show bravery to go through a gap after being hampered just over a furlong out at a crucial point in the contest.
The way she knuckled down to get the job done was impressive and the handicapper could only put her up 3lb due to the tight finish, but she was value for more.
With lots of seven-furlong horses in her pedigree she should enjoy the extra distance here and her novice form behind Bint Archange and Dark Issue hints that she might be well handicapped off a mark in the low 70s.
Channon has a good record at Doncaster and has had a couple of handicap wins at the Leger Festival the last few seasons, so there’s plenty to like about this daughter of Minzaal who has the potential to progress again.
The Verdict: Back WONDERVISION in the 13:15 Newmarket
Preview posted at 15:00 BST on 09/09/26
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