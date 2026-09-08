Fairy to provide the sparkle on day one

The Betfred St Leger Festival starts with more of a bang than it used to with a couple of Group 2 contests taking place on day one at Doncaster on Thursday.

With the weather warm for the time of year and no rain around conditions look perfect for the opening day with the older fillies taking centre stage in an excellent renewal of the Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes over the St Leger course and distance at 15:00.

Conditions could be key as I think a few of these want softer ground to show their best, namely Danielle and Consent, and possibly Prizeland, too, while Waardah needs to settle better if she’s to see out this extended 1m6f trip.

It’s no surprise to see Owen Burrows reach for the first-time hood with her, but he does not have a good record when applying that particular headgear (1 from 22) and she looks a favourite worth taking on.

Partly by process of elimination I like the claims of Simon & Ed Crisford’s FAIRY GLEN, who looks well suited to this test given she’s proven over this type of trip and further.

Indeed, she beat a good field over two miles at Meydan at the end of March, seeing off Caballo De Mar, Al Nayyir, Sons And Lovers and Al Riffa, who have all advertised the form since, while she lost two places late on when not quite seeing out two miles at Longchamp on soft ground when beaten only half a length in the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier.

That was on May 21 and she hasn’t been seen since, but she goes well fresh and looks nicely set for a productive autumn campaign with plenty of options open to her at Longchamp and Ascot.

This looks the ideal place for her to return, though, and the Crisfords have an exceptional record at the Leger meeting, winning nine races from 24 runners at a strike-rate of 37.5%.

There should be a good, even gallop on with the likes of Ryka, Cameo, Nyra and Consent in the field and that can allow James Doyle, back on board the filly for the first time since being beaten a short head at Longchamp, to time his challenge to perfection in the long straight.

The Verdict: Back FAIRY GLEN in the 15:00 Doncaster