Thursday preview: Tabiti drops back in trip for Dick Poole test

The daughter of Kingman made a big impression on her debut on the July Course last month, justifying favouritism with a dominant all-the-way victory.

Having since sidestepped the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on account of unsuitable ground, Tabiti will test the water at Group Three level in Wiltshire for local trainer Ralph Beckett and owners Juddmonte, a combination which landed this six-furlong contest two years ago with Juliet Sierra.

Of Tabiti, Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon said: “She did it very well in what looked a good maiden in Newmarket. Obviously Plan A was the Prestige a couple of weeks ago, but there was a lot of rain and the ground went too soft, so we decided to miss that and there’s actually very little for her to run in for a while, hence we’re dropping down a furlong for this.

“Ralph did deliberate long and hard before he ran her whether to start her at six, so he felt she had plenty of speed and hopefully she will. We’d like to see her step forward from her first run.

“We had half an eye on the Rockfel (at Newmarket on September 27) and there was nowhere else to give her more experience before then, so we thought this would be a fitting place to give her more experience and see whether she’d be up to something like the Rockfel.”