Three mudlarks for Newbury as ground turns 'heavy' on Mill Reef day

Nic Doggett highlights three horses who will appreciate the heavy ground conditions at Newbury this afternoon.
The worsening ground will suit those who have stamina as a strongpoint, and that comment applies to Flying Five sixth Desperate Hero for all he has mainly done his racing over the minimum trip since winning over six furlongs as a two-year-old.
Since then, he has added five wins on a variety of going, including ground described by Timeform as heavy at Goodwood in May. He showed plenty of determination from the front that day and another big run is expected here with the expectation being that making ground up from off the pace could prove tricky.
Heavy ground wouldn’t usually be the first choice for a horse who is working his way back to fitness after a break, but Grand Alliance is expected to relish the testing conditions.
Though a short-head second in the King Edward VII Stakes on quick ground as a three-year-old, his best form since has come on heavy ground, finishing third in the St Simon Stakes over 12f here in October 2022 before returning the following April to win the John Porter Stakes, again over the same C&D on testing ground.
The pick of his form last term came on ground with some cut in and, with a pipe-opener at Haydock under his belt, a much bigger performance is expected here.
Brian is likely to appreciate the change in ground conditions, his best two performances having come on testing going, but Star Anthem has the added tick of a heavy-ground win to his name (won his maiden at Bath in May by four lengths from subsequent winner Red Sand).
He then took another step forward when 1¾ lengths eighth to Rashabar in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, nearest at the finish, and it looks significant that his next start comes at a venue where his trainer Clive Cox has enjoyed plenty of success.
Star Anthem himself almost added a course win here in April, finding only the 11/8-favourite Hawaiian too good (with Rashabar in third), and he looks good value to revel in the mud once more.
