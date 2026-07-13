Three horses with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform highlight three two-year-olds who were awarded the Timeform Large P on their recent debuts to show they are expected to make significant improvement.
Nabati (82P)
Won, 6f maiden, Yarmouth, Thursday 2 July
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A Night Of Thunder colt who cost 850,000 guineas as a yearling, Nabati had clearly been impressing at home ahead of his debut at Yarmouth earlier this month where he was sent off at 2/9.
He duly landed the cramped odds, essentially scoring as he liked; having travelled strongly under William Buick, he quickened to lead a furlong out and had much more in hand than the winning margin of one and a quarter lengths might suggest.
“Nabati was really professional, he had a nice experience and he showed a bit of quality as well,” Buick told Sky Sports Racing after the win.
His half-brother Chicago Call was something of an also-ran in the Richmond Stakes and Round Tower Stakes, but Nabati looks on a higher trajectory. He has an entry in a listed contest at Newbury on Friday, but races like the Gimcrack at York and Middle Park at HQ could be suitable further down the line.
Launch Sequence (80P)
Third, 6f novice, Doncaster, Friday 3 July
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Launch Sequence’s purchase price rose significantly as a two-year-old at the breeze-up sales and the Mehmas colt suggested it could be money fairly well spent when an unlucky third on his debut at Doncaster earlier this month.
Held up by Sam James, he travelled smoothly and was going well when not getting a clear run two furlongs out. He had to pick his way through approaching the final furlong, but once switched he ran on well under a hands-and-heels ride, never nearer than at the line.
A half-brother to the useful 6f winner Unique Journey who is rated in the 90s for Danny Murphy over in Ireland, this Gimcrack entry will no doubt be the one to beat if turning up in a normal novice/maiden before that York meeting.
Sorrengail (78P)
Fourth, 6f fillies' maiden, Newmarket, Friday 10 July
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Another Godolphin-owned juvenile, Sorrengail is the first foal of the unraced Beautiful Future, a close relation of the high-class Space Blues who is currently standing at Kildangan Stud (IRE) for €15,000.
Amongst Space Blues’ 11 wins was the Breeders’ Cup Mile, and it would be no surprise to see Sorrengail’s future lie over that trip in time given the way she finished when fourth to stablemate Acting Lady on her debut over 6f at Newmarket last week.
She looked her stable's second string, both on jockey bookings and market strength, but shaped with plenty of encouragement, very much in need of the experience but getting the idea late on, and leaving the impression she has plenty more to give, especially when stepped up to 7f.
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