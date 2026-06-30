Three horses with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform highlight three two-year-olds who were awarded the Timeform Large P on their recent debuts to show they are expected to make significant improvement.

Musical Times (89P) Won, 7f fillies’ novice, Newmarket, Friday 19 June

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Despite Andrew Balding’s filly Scomessa Sicura coming into this novice with strong form from finishing second on both her starts, Charlie Appleby’s newcomer Musical Times shaded her for favouritism, and the market got it right, with the two fillies powering a long way clear of the rest. With her chief rival making the running, Musical Times loomed up before challenging entering the final furlong and asserted near the line for a neck win, though had more in hand than the margin suggests, the timefigure backing up a positive view of the form. Musical Times is sure to stay at least a mile, being by Lope de Vega out of Dubai Fountain who won the Cheshire Oaks after making the frame in some good races at two. She looks a very exciting prospect.

Shakespeare (75P) Third, 7f maiden, Curragh, Saturday 27 June

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Aidan O’Brien had the first three home in this maiden won three years earlier by City of Troy, and favourite Giant Sequoia just had to be pushed out by Ryan Moore to land the odds on his second start. It was a pair of newcomers who chased him home, with Shakespeare shaping with plenty of encouragement in third under 5 lb claimer Jack Cleary. Making progress around two furlongs out after being waited with, Shakespeare was shaken up entering the final furlong and ran out without being given a hard time to finish six lengths behind the winner. Bought for 1.3m guineas as a yearling, Shakespeare has a top pedigree, being by Dubawi out of the 120-rated mare Lady Bowthorpe whose wins included the Nassau Stakes. Entered in the National Stakes, he looks sure to improve considerably next time.

Papercut (60P) Third, 5f novice, Newcastle, Saturday 27 June

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Papercut shaped as if needing the run on his debut, but not before making a promising mid-race move that suggests there could be a lot of improvement in him next time. Held up, Papercut made smooth headway before making his effort approaching the final furlong and wasn’t knocked about once unable to quicken, finishing just over four lengths behind the winner Barnaby Rudge who made it two out of two. By Night of Thunder, Papercut comes from a family that has served Andrew Balding and owners King Power well, with his smart dam Chil Chil winning the Chipchase Stakes on this very card five years ago and being a half-sister to the very smart miler Beat The Bank. Papercut will be suited by the step up to six furlongs.