Thirsk Thursday: Poignant winner for jockey Jake Dickson on Tim Easterby-trained Hatamoto

The 19-year-old jockey opened his account last summer and, based with Tim Easterby in North Yorkshire, has taken his tally to 18 career winners despite missing the month of April through injury.

Easterby was full of praise for Dickson, from Hawick in the Borders, after he steered the three-year-old Hatamoto to an all-the-way win in the one-mile By Chen Presidential Apprentice Handicap, the 4/5 favourite hanging on by a short-head from the fast-finishing Leelawadee.

Easterby said: “Jake lost his granddad yesterday, so he’s been very brave. They were quite close.

“He said the horse just relaxed a bit but then he heard that (runner-up) coming and picked up again.

“He’s run really well on soft but I think he’s just on the learn. And if he keeps winning a short-head you’ll be alright.”

Dickson said: “He had his own way in front and I just got a breather into him on the bend and it turned into a bit of a catch-me-if-you-can game. So he’s had it easy, I actually put the stick down and he pricked his ears and started pulling up so that was nearly a bit of blooper on my part.”