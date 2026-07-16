Thirsk Thursday: Poignant winner for jockey Jake Dickson on Tim Easterby-trained Hatamoto

There was a poignant winner in the summer sunshine at Thirsk on Thursday as Jake Dickson rode a winner the day after the death of his grandfather.
The 19-year-old jockey opened his account last summer and, based with Tim Easterby in North Yorkshire, has taken his tally to 18 career winners despite missing the month of April through injury.
Easterby was full of praise for Dickson, from Hawick in the Borders, after he steered the three-year-old Hatamoto to an all-the-way win in the one-mile By Chen Presidential Apprentice Handicap, the 4/5 favourite hanging on by a short-head from the fast-finishing Leelawadee.
Easterby said: “Jake lost his granddad yesterday, so he’s been very brave. They were quite close.
“He said the horse just relaxed a bit but then he heard that (runner-up) coming and picked up again.
“He’s run really well on soft but I think he’s just on the learn. And if he keeps winning a short-head you’ll be alright.”
Dickson said: “He had his own way in front and I just got a breather into him on the bend and it turned into a bit of a catch-me-if-you-can game. So he’s had it easy, I actually put the stick down and he pricked his ears and started pulling up so that was nearly a bit of blooper on my part.”
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The opening Best Ticket Deals Online At thirskraces Book Now Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes went to odds-on favourite Clementines Star (8/15 favourite) for Daniel & Clare Kubler, while Ruth Carr was among the winners as 7/1 chance Angel Numbers (7/1) showed a game attitude under James Sullivan to claim the Sell Your Business With Anderson Barrowcliff Handicap.
Park Lane Penny came from a long way off the pace under a well-judged Tom Eaves ride to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking in the Don't Miss Summer Family Days At thirskraces Classified Stakes. The 11/2 shot beat Here Comes Louie (20/1) and 150/1 outsider Bridgefoot Rambler in a tight finish.
Zak Wheatley steered Declan Carroll's Captain Cess (3/1) to a relatively convincing victory on just his second start for the stable in the seven-furlong Meijer Celebration Cup Handicap.
The winning rider said: "He ran over five and a half furlongs at Wetherby and he was plenty sharp enough for that, so he's got the speed and the stamina.
"The idea really was to keep him genuine as he does have a bit of a look around. He's just a bit quirky, but he's done that well."
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