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Trainer Ed Walker
Trainer Ed Walker

Thirsk review and free video replays from the Sky Bet Sunday Series

Horse Racing
Sun May 31, 2026 · 40 min ago

A round-up of the pick of the action from the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Thirsk.

Alfred Wallace was a well-backed 5/2 favourite in the Enter ITV7 For Free Novice Stakes and got his supporters off to the best possible start.

A son of Dubawi out of Group 1 winning mare Sky Lantern, Alfred Wallace had the benefit of experience to call upon having shaped encouragingly in an Ascot novice won by the Royal Ascot bound Night In Vegas.

Ed Walker's charge duly stepped up on that promise in denying Pikachu by half-a-length with the pair pulling over four lengths clear of the pack.

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Robert Cowell has his team in good form and Dazzling Haze (12/1) made light work of the opposition in the Flutter Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Handicap under Jason Hart.

Fast out of the gates, Dazzling Haze never saw another rival en route to a one length success building on the promise she showed over course and distance on debut for the yard having been purchased at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-in-Training sales for 65,000 guineas.

It was a day to remember for her new owners, Daniel Macauliffe and Anoj Don, who were at Chantilly in France where their Tokaido took Listed honours.

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The Sky Bet Club Handicap over five furlongs went down to the wire, Al Hussar (13/2) just getting the better of 7/1 chance Far Above The Law, with Vantheman only half a length further back in third.

The winner, who burst down the middle of the track, was trained by Grant Tuer and ridden by Oliver Stammers.

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Richard Hannon has his horses in really good nick at present and the Wiltshire handler saddled a double on the card courtesy of Fandom (6/1), winner of the Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap, and Annastarzy who took out the concluding Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies' Handicap (14/1).

Fandom displayed bags of speed before knuckling down well to hold off Manila Scouse by a neck, while Annastarzy also had to fight for what was her first career success, turning away Perfect Part and eventually prevailing by a length.

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Brielle (8/1) relished the step back up in trip and was delivered with perfection by Danny Tudhope to win the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap by three quarters of a length.

Valley Of Flowers appeared to have made a race-winning move when sweeping to the front, but Brielle picked up really well inside the final furlong and eventually won with something to spare.

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