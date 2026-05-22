Thesecretadversary in good form ahead of Irish 2000 Guineas

Thesecretadversary finished a respectable fifth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket but was beaten a remarkable 12 lengths by Bow Echo.

The two and three quarter length second, Gstaad, is a warm favourite for the Irish 2000 Guineas having finished eight lengths clear of the pack but Stack believes there are reasons for thinking that Thesecretadversary can, at least, close the gap.

Thesecretadversary got worked up in the stalls at Newmarket whilst waiting for a runner that took some time to load and then spoiled his chance by racing too keenly.

"His work has been solid all the time, he seems in good order and he's fit and well. So if he settles a bit better, he'll hopefully get a bit closer to Aidan's [O'Brien, trainer of Gstaad] horse." Stack told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"He's never shown any signs of it [being keen] before really. I think he didn't have much cover. Seamus [Heffernan] said he got a bit agitated in the gates. He just got a bit upset and then he jumped."

Thesecretadversary has, though, come out of Newmarket well and his trainer believes a stiffer track will be in their favour.

"We've always felt he could go beyond a mile if we had to. We thought he might have a chance of getting nine or 10 furlongs. The Curragh is a stiff track so hopefully that might be one strength that might get us a little bit closer to Gstaad.

"Stall one is a very tricky draw at the Curragh because you can get stuck down the rail there and horses keep coming down your outside so I'll have to talk to Seamus and try and work out some sort of plan."