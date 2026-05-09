The Wizard Of Eye wins Victoria Cup for second time in three years

The Wizard Of Eye (20/1) landed the Carey Group Victoria Cup at Ascot for the second time in three years.
The seven-year-old won the 2024 renewal for Charlie Fellows and is now trained by Tom Clover.
Sent off at 20/1, he went to the front a furlong-and-a-half out under Neil Callan and ran on bravely to the line to beat Great Acclaim (12/1) by a length.
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The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s very easy to ride, he’s a high-cruising speed type of horse. I kind of looked round after a furlong-and-a-half and couldn’t believe how far the centre group were behind us.
“To be fair when I gave him a bit of a squeeze at the two pole to crank through the gears, it was kind of instant and I got there a bit early but when you get him a rolling a furlong and a half down, I thought you’ve got to go now.
“He put daylight between them, and it was just a case of keeping him up to his work. He’s a lovely horse to have and I’ve had him at my stud in the winter for a holiday. He was there for ages, and my wife fell in love with him. This is great and the owners are good friends too.
“It’s great to get a winner for Jackie and Tom as well. It’s a nice race to win.”
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