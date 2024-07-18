Sporting Life
Wathnan jockey James Doyle

The Strikin Viking makes Wathnan Racing transfer

By Adam Morgan
16:32 · THU July 18, 2024

The Strikin Viking – the exciting colt named after Manchester City star Erling Haaland – will sport the colours of Wathnan Racing on his next start having been the subject of a mid-season transfer to the Qatari-based operation and their trainer Hamad Al-Jehani.

Previously trained and owned by Kevin Ryan and Middleham Park Racing respectively, the son of Inns Of Court made a winning debut at York before running with real credit to finish second in the Group Two Railway Stakes.

His new owners are delighted to have acquired the high-class two-year-old, who will add extra firepower to Al-Jehani’s squad in Newmarket.

Wathnan’s Richard Brown said: “Kevin Ryan and his team have done a very impressive job with The Strikin Viking and Kevin and Tom and Tim Palin of Middleham Park Racing have been a pleasure to deal with.

“Hamad’s got off to an outstanding start in Newmarket with just a handful of horses and Wathnan is keen to support him with some more firepower.

“I’m sure The Strikin Viking will give Wathnan lots of fun over the months ahead.”

