The Real Whacker handed Charlie Hall aim after Listowel mishap

After winning his first three starts over fences at Cheltenham, including a Festival defeat of Gerri Colombe, Patrick Neville’s stable star endured a largely disappointing campaign last season.

However, sent back to his trainer’s homeland for the feature event of the Harvest Festival at Listowel, the eight-year-old was in the process of running a fine race as the nearest pursuer to the runaway winner Flooring Porter when unseating his rider at the 10th obstacle.

While disappointed, Neville reports his charge to have returned to his North Yorkshire base none the worse and he is now set for a much shorter trip to Wetherby on November 2.

“He was travelling unreal and it was fair disappointing, but he’s come out of it fine,” said the Leyburn-based trainer.

“Even Danny Mullins, who was riding the horse that was third at the time (Lucid Dreams), said afterwards the only horse that would have troubled Flooring Porter was ‘The Whacker’. It’s disappointing, but we move on.

“At least he showed he’s back to himself, as on the ground I was surprised how well he was travelling. The ground was horrible as they had it well watered and then the rain came, which wasn’t forecast.

“We’ll aim for the Charlie Hall now in Wetherby, which is obviously not far from us. Once he goes there in the same form we had him for Listowel, we’ll be happy.

“He’s back home, back in his stable and ready to go again.”

