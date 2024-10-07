The racing week ahead: Chepstow stage important fixture

One look at this week’s fixture list says it all, with Exeter's name appearing for the first time since the spring and Chepstow preparing for their two-day National Hunt fixture.

Yes, this is the week when jumping really moves up a gear - and incredibly we can start the hunt for Cheltenham winners, even if some time also has to be spent on the Cesarewitch and Dewhurst at Newmarket, plus the final two days of York’s campaign.

In jumping’s West Country heartland they have been waiting for this week for ages while trying to come to terms with the bizarre climate in that part of the land.

Exeter, on top of Haldon Hill, have advance going of good to firm and good in places ahead of their Thursday card - whereas poor Newton Abbot just at the bottom of the hill and close to the English Riviera, has fought battles with rain all summer, losing its latest meeting last Monday.

Exeter’s big day, the Haldon Gold Cup, comes next month but for Chepstow, Coral Welsh Grand National day apart, this is their big weekend.