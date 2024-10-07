The racing week ahead: Chepstow stage important fixture

Mike Vince on why it may pay to have your notebooks ready for Chepstow's two-day fixture this week.
One look at this week’s fixture list says it all, with Exeter's name appearing for the first time since the spring and Chepstow preparing for their two-day National Hunt fixture.
Yes, this is the week when jumping really moves up a gear - and incredibly we can start the hunt for Cheltenham winners, even if some time also has to be spent on the Cesarewitch and Dewhurst at Newmarket, plus the final two days of York’s campaign.
In jumping’s West Country heartland they have been waiting for this week for ages while trying to come to terms with the bizarre climate in that part of the land.
Exeter, on top of Haldon Hill, have advance going of good to firm and good in places ahead of their Thursday card - whereas poor Newton Abbot just at the bottom of the hill and close to the English Riviera, has fought battles with rain all summer, losing its latest meeting last Monday.
Exeter’s big day, the Haldon Gold Cup, comes next month but for Chepstow, Coral Welsh Grand National day apart, this is their big weekend.
Last year saw the seasonal debuts of two horses that went on to win at The Festival, Chianti Classico (who claimed the Ultima) and subsequent Grand Annual hero Unexpected Party. So notebooks at the ready.
And arguably the most impressive performance came from Captain Teague in running away with the feature of the two days - the Unibet Persian War Hurdle.
He went on to win the Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury over Christmas and looked a very exciting prospect before it all went wrong in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. He's still towards the top of many 'novice chaser to follow' lists for this term.
Chepstow may also see the return of The Two Amigos, the 2022 Welsh National winner who has been off the track for more than 550 days. He has an entry in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase.
That series has won a particular place in the hearts of jumping fans who will be licking their lips at the prospect of the week ahead. And Cheltenham's first fixture is little more than a fortnight away too.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.