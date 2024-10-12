The Lion In Winter unlikely to run again this season

Aidan O’Brien’s son of Sea The Stars is unbeaten in two starts and was preparing to step up to Group One company after creating a taking impression in the Acomb Stakes at York.

Already favourite for next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby, he was also the overnight market leader for the Rowley Mile’s seven-furlong event before being withdrawn on Saturday morning.

The master of Ballydoyle confirmed it was a foot infection that was responsible for his big-race absence but is content to pull stumps on his two-year-old campaign at this stage, having satisfied connections with his on-track displays so far.

“It’s a foot infection and they can take a while and can come very quick overnight – it’s just an abscess that could release and be gone in a couple of days, but could take 10 days,” said O’Brien.

“I don’t think we will be pushed to run again and he has had his two runs, which is great. He’s learned plenty now and I think talking to the lads, we won’t be rushing to run again.

“You race them at two to teach them for next year and I suppose we saw plenty from him the last day. It would be tough ground too and that might not have been ideal to bottom him in that either."