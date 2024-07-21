Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The Lion In Winter ridden by jockey Wayne Lordan
The Lion In Winter ridden by jockey Wayne Lordan

The Lion In Winter 16/1 favourite with Paddy Power for 2025 Derby at Epsom

By Sporting Life
17:14 · SUN July 21, 2024

The Lion In Winter became Paddy Power's 16/1 favourite for the 2025 Derby on Saturday.

Sent off at 11/2 under Wayne Lordan and the supposed Ballydoyle second-string with Aidan O'Brien preferring the once-raced Ides Of March who returned the 5/4 favourite, The Lion In Winter settled in midfield from his wide draw (stall 11) before being nudged along at halfway in the seven-furlong maiden.

He made up ground on the outside of rivals with two furlongs to travel and found plenty when asked for an effort inside the last to readily pick up the front two - Currawood and Ides Of March - to win going away by two and a quarter lengths.

It's a race trainer Aidan O'Brien has now won six times from the last 10 editions including with the subsequent Group 1 winner Henry Longfellow, who took the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes over the same course and distance on his next start.

FREE video replay

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Lion In Winter - Horse profile

  • Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
  • Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier
  • Sire: Sea The Stars
  • Dam: What A Home
  • Entries: N/A

How the bookies reacted

Unquoted before being declared to make his debut on Saturday, The Lion In Winter has been put in as 14/1 market leader in Paddy Power's fledgling antepost market for next year's Derby, so they clearly aren't taking any chances on the colt.

He is still as big at 20/1 in a place (bet365), while Sky Bet are 18/1 and the general price is 16/1. The Lion In Winter heads the betting with most major firms, although Sky Bet have him second in behind the Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Truth (16/1), who is unbeaten from three starts after a recent Group 2 success in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket. His general price is 20/1 and it is 25/1 bar that pair.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

What Aidan O'Brien said...

"He’s been working lovely and you would have to be very happy with him. He has plenty of class and would have no trouble going up in trip. He was a bit green but finished out very well and looks a quality colt."

Timeform reaction will appear here once published on Monday afternoon...

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING