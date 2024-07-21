The Lion In Winter 16/1 favourite with Paddy Power for 2025 Derby at Epsom

The Lion In Winter became Paddy Power's 16/1 favourite for the 2025 Derby on Saturday.

Sent off at 11/2 under Wayne Lordan and the supposed Ballydoyle second-string with Aidan O'Brien preferring the once-raced Ides Of March who returned the 5/4 favourite, The Lion In Winter settled in midfield from his wide draw (stall 11) before being nudged along at halfway in the seven-furlong maiden. He made up ground on the outside of rivals with two furlongs to travel and found plenty when asked for an effort inside the last to readily pick up the front two - Currawood and Ides Of March - to win going away by two and a quarter lengths. It's a race trainer Aidan O'Brien has now won six times from the last 10 editions including with the subsequent Group 1 winner Henry Longfellow, who took the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes over the same course and distance on his next start.

The Lion In Winter - Horse profile Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Owner : Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier

: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sire : Sea The Stars

: Sea The Stars Dam : What A Home

: What A Home Entries: N/A

How the bookies reacted Unquoted before being declared to make his debut on Saturday, The Lion In Winter has been put in as 14/1 market leader in Paddy Power's fledgling antepost market for next year's Derby, so they clearly aren't taking any chances on the colt. He is still as big at 20/1 in a place (bet365), while Sky Bet are 18/1 and the general price is 16/1. The Lion In Winter heads the betting with most major firms, although Sky Bet have him second in behind the Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Truth (16/1), who is unbeaten from three starts after a recent Group 2 success in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket. His general price is 20/1 and it is 25/1 bar that pair. Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

What Aidan O'Brien said... "He’s been working lovely and you would have to be very happy with him. He has plenty of class and would have no trouble going up in trip. He was a bit green but finished out very well and looks a quality colt."