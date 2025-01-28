The Jukebox Man misses Cheltenham Festival and ruled out for season

The seven-year-old son of Ask was among the market leaders for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, having already struck at Grade 1 level in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Pauling had issued a 'straight to Cheltenham' message soon after the Christmas triumph but has been dealt a significant blow on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, trainer Ben Pauling said: “The Jukebox Man has this morning sustained an injury during routine exercise that will sadly rule him out for the rest of the season.

“At this early stage, the feedback from our veterinary team and the specialists is positive that we can look forward to seeing him return in the autumn.

“It is a huge blow for all involved and every care is being taken for one of our stable’s leading lights.

“We will update you on his recovery in due course.”

Sky Bet reacted by cutting Ballyburn to 5/2 for the Brown Advisory, with that one's Willie Mullins stablemate Dancing City into 100/30 on the back of the news. Jango Baie is now the firm's shortest British-based horse in the race, Nicky Henderson' charge having been clipped to 8/1.