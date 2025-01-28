The Jukebox Man misses Cheltenham Festival and ruled out for season

Ben Pauling's star novice chaser The Jukebox Man has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.
The seven-year-old son of Ask was among the market leaders for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, having already struck at Grade 1 level in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Pauling had issued a 'straight to Cheltenham' message soon after the Christmas triumph but has been dealt a significant blow on Tuesday.
In a statement posted on X, trainer Ben Pauling said: “The Jukebox Man has this morning sustained an injury during routine exercise that will sadly rule him out for the rest of the season.
“At this early stage, the feedback from our veterinary team and the specialists is positive that we can look forward to seeing him return in the autumn.
“It is a huge blow for all involved and every care is being taken for one of our stable’s leading lights.
“We will update you on his recovery in due course.”
Sky Bet reacted by cutting Ballyburn to 5/2 for the Brown Advisory, with that one's Willie Mullins stablemate Dancing City into 100/30 on the back of the news. Jango Baie is now the firm's shortest British-based horse in the race, Nicky Henderson' charge having been clipped to 8/1.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.