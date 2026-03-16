The Jockey Club and Levy announce landmark £100 million partnership to transform racegoer experience

The evolution of the partnership sees the existing joint venture, Jockey Club Catering, rebranded as Jockey Club Experiences. This name change represents a significant expansion of responsibilities, with Jockey Club Experiences now overseeing end-to-end hospitality package sales and delivery, conferencing and events and retail merchandising, alongside their role as the ongoing food and beverage partner across all retail and hospitality.

Building on a successful long-standing relationship, the partnership will enable The Jockey Club to make a significant capital investment of £100 million into their business while delivering a step change in the customer experience at their 15 racecourses.

Their investment plans, funded by a payment from Compass as part of the deal, include introducing digital ticketing, improvements to the customer experience at Cheltenham and Aintree, and a reinvigoration of The Derby at Epsom Downs to return it to its rightful place in the UK and world racing calendars.

For Levy, leaders in delivering world-class hospitality, this deal represents an exciting opportunity to inject much-needed capital to elevate the racegoer experience to new heights. By combining Levy’s operational excellence with The Jockey Club’s historic venues and racing expertise, the partnership is set to deliver a modernised, premium experience for every visitor.

Jon Davies, CEO of Levy, said: “This partnership is a defining moment for British racing and a statement of intent. Together with The Jockey Club, we are committed to setting a new global standard for the raceday experience.

"Our evolution into Jockey Club Experiences reflects the scale of our ambition and the responsibility we carry. By investing for the long term, we are elevating the experience for racegoers and strengthening the sport’s position on the world stage.”

Jim Mullen, Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, said: “This is an important moment for racing and The Jockey Club. We have agreed a long-term opportunity with a proven worldwide operator to help us grow our ability to invest in the sport and the customer experience.

"We want customers at our venues to enjoy the racing, enjoy the hospitality and come back to this great sport more often. Our partnership with Levy and Compass will elevate our offer even further and we look forward to them playing their part in helping racing and us grow.”

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