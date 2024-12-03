The Foxes set for LONGINES Hong Kong International Races

Kingsclere handler Balding secured a famous Vase victory with Phoenix Reach 20 years ago and believes he finally has another strong candidate for success in the Far East.

“We haven’t had a horse for Hong Kong for several years, but it’s always something we would like to do,” said Balding. “If we have the right horse, Hong Kong is on the agenda.

“I think The Foxes is quite similar to Phoenix Reach, to be honest. He’s got a fair bit to find with Romantic Warrior but I think we are certainly in the mix with the others. He has come out of his recent win at Newcastle very well and I can’t feel we could have him any better. He’s a horse we have always thought a lot of.”

A Royal Lodge winner as a juvenile, The Foxes was a leading fancy for last year’s Derby after beating White Birch in the Dante but could only manage fifth place at Epsom behind Auguste Rodin.

After then finishing a fine second to Far Bridge in the Belmont Derby, the son of Churchill struggled for some time, but last month’s pillar-to-post triumph over Dubai Honour at Newcastle was an impressive return to form.

Balding said: “We had issues with him straight after he returned from New York. But with plenty of time off and careful rehabilitation, he seems right back to his best. He showed that he was back on his ‘A game’ when he beat Dubai Honour at Newcastle.

“Dubai Honour admittedly carried a penalty that day but The Foxes won well and Oisin Murphy felt there was plenty left in the locker. Looking again at the form of his Dante win, and before that the Royal Lodge as a two-year-old, he has rubbed shoulders with the best in Europe.”