The Doyen Chief in 'good order' for Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase

Alan King believes The Doyen Chief has plenty of things in his favour when he goes in search of a second win at Kempton Park this season in Saturday's Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase.
Having opened his account for the campaign with a narrow success over course and distance last time out the gelded son of Doyen will bid to back that win up in the £150,000 Premier Handicap.
Up until his last time out, this season had been somewhat of a frustrating one for the nine-year-old, who had legitimate excuses for his three earlier defeats.
Having had to settle for second best on his comeback at Bangor-on-Dee after The Doyen Chief's rider Tom Bellamy lost his irons close home, the Masterson Holdings Limited-owned gelding saw his effort cut short in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury after being left standing at the start.
However, having failed to see out the extended three and a quarter mile trip in a handicap chase at Cheltenham before Christmas, The Doyen Chief appeared to enjoy a drop back to three miles at the Sunbury venue last time to bag a victory on which King hopes he can build this weekend.
King said: “This race has been the plan since he won there at the last meeting. He wasn’t that impressive there the other day, but I think he got there too soon.
"I think a stronger run race will suit him better and he seems in good order. He has only been nudged up a pound, but the handicapper couldn’t put him up much for the other day.
“He didn’t get the extended three and a quarter miles around Cheltenham. He looked to have every chance turning in and I even thought jumping the last he would be second, but he ended up weakening into fifth.
“I think three miles is probably his limit and I think he is a slightly better horse going right handed so this race should tick a lot of the right boxes."
