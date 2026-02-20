The Doyen Chief in 'good order' for Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase

Alan King believes The Doyen Chief has plenty of things in his favour when he goes in search of a second win at Kempton Park this season in Saturday's Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase.

Having opened his account for the campaign with a narrow success over course and distance last time out the gelded son of Doyen will bid to back that win up in the £150,000 Premier Handicap. Up until his last time out, this season had been somewhat of a frustrating one for the nine-year-old, who had legitimate excuses for his three earlier defeats. Having had to settle for second best on his comeback at Bangor-on-Dee after The Doyen Chief's rider Tom Bellamy lost his irons close home, the Masterson Holdings Limited-owned gelding saw his effort cut short in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury after being left standing at the start.