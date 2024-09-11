One of the special things about the Irish Champions Festival is the contrast between the two tracks - no straight at Leopardstown and, one dog-leg apart, a straight mile at the Curragh.

In the ten years of this Festival some of the most memorable races, especially with the Classics in mind, have been the two Group 1 juveniles at the Curragh, especially when there is a special story attached to the winner.

One race that instantly springs to mind is the 2016 Group 1 Moyglare Fillies Stakes.

There were seven runners, four trained by Aidan O’Brien who had saddled the great Minding to win the race the year before and end a succession of victories for the Brits.

The Ballydoyle quartet were headed by the Leopardstown Silver Flash winner Promise To Be True, sent off the evens favourite and with Ryan Moore up, but alongside her were proven Group 1 performers Rhododendron, ridden by Franke Dettori, and Hydrangea, who cut out the early pace.

The complete outsider of the field was Intricately, trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by his younger sibling Donnacha, who had only won a Gowran Park maiden.