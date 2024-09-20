The Curragh tips: Racing preview and best bets

Fran Berry is back with his expert tips for the Irish Cesarewitch card at the Curragh.

Racing betting tips: Sunday September 29 1pt win Spycatcher in 3.15 Curragh at 7/2 (General) 1pt e.w. Chally Chute in 4.25 Curragh at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Today's SBK Renaissance Stakes is another competitive renewal of the Curragh's Group 3 sprint including Ger Lyons' likeable My Mate Alfie who has developed into a solid and high-class performer in Ireland this year. I've a lot of respect for him but it's nothing new that English sprinters are stronger than the Irish on the whole and, following the recent Group 1 Flying Five Stakes in which the visitors filled the first six places, it could pay to stick with SPYCATCHER.

Karl Burke's raider been placed in Group 1 company in France in the past, won over there at Deauville on soft ground just last month and he drops back in grade after a slightly lesser run on good going in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last time. With more rain to arrive in the day, he'll have his conditions and looks a decent price despite having the penalty to carry this afternoon.

Later on we have a fascinating and competitive renewal of the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch, big prize money on offer. Nurburgring won the Galway Hurdle this summer and shaped very well back on the Flat in Leopardstown from off the pace earlier this month. That came over a mile and five furlongs so, with an extra three furlongs to go here, he sets a good standard and has strong claims but his price reflects that. At longer odds, CHALLY CHUTE was last seen when beaten favourite on hurdling debut in August, but with the exception of that run he's proven himself to be a reliable, high-class handicapper over the past couple of years. Just beaten in a premier handicap over a mile and a half at Galway, he's stepping back up to this trip today whichwill play to his strengths and he looks a definite contender. I don't mind the wide draw for the selection considering the recent trends in this event and he'll handle conditions if it becomes very testing.