Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas: Gstaad too good for rivals

Gstaad was far too good for his rivals in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Ryan Moore sat handy on Aidan O’Brien’s charge, who finished second to Bow Echo in the Newmarket equivalent at the start of the month, before sweeping past the front-running Alparslan entering the final furlong. The 4/11 favourite was soon clear and hit the line three lengths ahead of the Godolphin pair of Distant Storm and Pacific Avenue. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 9/4 from 3/1 for the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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The winning rider told Racing TV: "It was very straightforward. We didn't go that quick early but he began very quickly, a couple went forward and he was able to coast upside them and he's got such a big, extravagant action he just takes a while to get really opened up and to use it and once he's done that, he was impressive. "It was just getting him organised and getting him flowing, roll on to Ascot I say. "You would hope that he is progressing. The horse that won at Newmarket was very impressive on the day so we have our work cut out. You could say it wasn't a strongly run race today, he's beat Distant Storm not quite as far but different track, different conditions, different time of year and our lad is hopefully still going forwards - I think he is - and I think Ascot will suit him."

Celebration time for the Gstaad team