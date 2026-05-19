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True Love powers to victory in the 1000 Guineas
True Love powers to victory in the 1000 Guineas

Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas preview: Precise marginal favourite

Horse Racing
Tue May 19, 2026 · 2h ago

Precise and True Love dominate the market for Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair clashed in the Betfred 1000 at Newmarket earlier this month and the latter came out on top, winning the Classic by a length-and-three-quarters under Wayne Lordan.

Precise was back in seventh having gone into the race as the apparent stable first string and is just preferred in the betting again for Sunday.

Abashiri fifth at Newmarket for Charlie Appleby, is also in the mix.

Fred Darling winner Sukanya is set to represent Jack Channon while O'Brien has a third potential leading fancy in Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas - Sky Bet and Paddy Power prices: 7/4 Precise, 2 True Love, 6 Sukanya, 8 Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 Abashiri, 12 America Queen, 14 Black Caviar Gold, 16 Magny Cours, 25 Pivotal Attack, 33 Kensington Lane, 40 Beautify, 50 Green Sense, Hope Queen, Sinmara, 66 Alphecca, 100 Ourbren

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