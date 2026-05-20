Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas: America Queen ready for Curragh Classic

The trainer heads to the Curragh in realistic mood about the challenge his Nell Gwyn runner-up faces as he finally gets a shot at a Classic, but is nevertheless expecting a big run.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Hughes said: "She’s a good filly and tries her heart out. We tried to go down the French Guineas route, I thought it was the easier mile, but the ground came down soft and I couldn’t run her - she hates it.

"Hopefully it will be good ground at the Curragh and I think she’s going to run big. She’s on our side which is always a help; we both want to win as much as each other and that’s such a big help with any racehorse.