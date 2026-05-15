Tattersalls Gold Cup preview: Roger Varian believes Saddadd deserves shot at Group 1 glory

Roger Varian believes Saddadd deserves the chance to test his ability at the highest level in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.
Although a definite plan is not set in stone, the Newmarket handler is leaning towards having a crack at the Group One test on Sunday week with the son of Pinatubo.
After tasting defeat on his final start last season in the Listed Virgin Bet Foundation Stakes at Goodwood, the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Saddadd made the perfect return to action with a stylish win in the Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park.
In order to prepare Saddadd for his next test he was put through his paces in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket on Friday morning under his regular race day rider Ray Dawson.
Working over seven furlongs alongside his lead horse, Saddadd went through the gears smartly late on before finishing comfortably on top of the exercise much to the delight of the Classic-winning trainer.
Varian said: “We will consider the Tattersalls Gold Cup, and although that is not set in stone, that is what we are working towards. If we don’t get there we will go back to Sandown for the Brigadier Gerard.
“There was word that Ombudsman might run, and it seems very likely that Minnie Hauk will run, so it looks a strong race. We will have to see whether we want to throw our hat in the ring or not.
“That work there this morning would have done him good. He seems to go on any ground, but I think he is at his best on good to soft if I’m honest. I was keen to work him on the grass. As it has been so dry we haven’t got use of the Limekilns so this was a nice day out for him.
“He has been ticking over nicely since he won the Gordon Richards Stakes. We will see how he comes out of this gallop, but for me I was satisfied with what I saw.
“I think he deserves to have a go at a Group One. The track would suit him and I think he would love the Curragh.”
Although Saddadd will have to step up again if he is to score at Group One level Varian believes that four-time race winner has more improvement in the locker having adopted a patient approach with him last year.
He added: “It was a good start to the year down at Sandown Park. He is a four year old that should have his best days ahead of him. Quite what those days are we will have to see how things pan out. He looks like a horse that has improved from three to four down at Sandown and it has looked that way at home.
“Hopefully he can continue up the ranks as we go through the summer.”
Saddadd was not the only member of Varian’s team in action on the Rowley Mile with both the unbeaten Raammee and Wechaad, who was last sighted finishing third in the Group Three BetVictor Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October, also enjoying an early morning spin.
Varian added: “Wechaad was third in the Horris Hill last year and he worked out there under Jack Mitchell. He could run at Goodwood next Saturday in the valuable three year old handicap down there.
“Raammee was also out today. He won his two starts last year, but he has been slow to come to hand, however he is getting there now.
“He could potentially start his season in a handicap on Brigadier Gerard evening at Sandown Park.
“There is a mile Class Three handicap for older horses and that could potentially be a nice spot to get his season started.”
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