Tattersalls Book One latest: Godolphin land Charyn sister

Godolphin saw off a persistent challenge from the Amo Racing team to land the two top lots on the second day of the Tattersalls Book One Sale.

Fresh from a remarkable opening-day spending spree, Kia Joorabchian's operation set their sights on the full-sister to Charyn from Wednesday's catalogue. However, they found Sheikh Mohammed's bidding team in determined mood for the daughter of Dark Angel and when they raised the bidding to 2.9million guineas, Amo opted to walk away. It was a huge moment for Guy O'Callaghan of breeders Grangemore Stud and he told Tattersalls: "It is the stuff of dreams and as a breeder it is what you always hope could happen, two buyers such as Amo and Godolphin going head to head, then it can go anywhere. "She has been flat out since she got here, but she has never turned a hair and showed exactly the same every time – it takes a very special horse to do that."

The two also went toe-to-toe later in the afternoon for the first foal of Group One winner Lady Bowthorpe. A son of Dubawi, he also attracted interest from Richard Brown but from the 1,000,000 mark it was a straight shoot-out between the two rivals. And Anthony Stroud again gave the winning bid, parting with 2,000,000. Lady Bowthorpe's owner and breeder of the Dubawi colt Emma Banks was at Tattersalls to see her lot go under the hammer. "I love his Mum and I love him, and I will follow him and I am very happy he has gone to a great owner and a great establishment. It was surreal to watch, I am just so happy he is going to a great place. He is a special horse," she told Tattersalls. "It seems to have been quick to get to this point, but also has taken forever, and today has been quick and also taken forever. There are so many things going on in the world, and I have just sold a horse for two million! "I am just so proud that Lady Bowthorpe, and everyone who is involved with her – she was bred at Fittocks and has gone back there, and she is loving her life as a broodmare and the fact that she has had such a gorgeous attractive and well put together horse makes me so proud.

Emma Banks watches the sale (Credit: Tattersalls)