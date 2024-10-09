Tattersalls Book One latest: Amo land top target

Amo Racing produced more fireworks when paying 4.3m guineas for a Wootton Bassett colt on Thursday.

Kia Joorabchian's team have incredibly been busy all week, having landed a host of well-bred youngsters including three Frankel yearlings who cost close to a combined eight million guineas on Tuesday. Wednesday proved more frustrating as they lost out in several duels with Godolphin but there was no backing down over this son of Wootton Basset from the family of Was, Park Express and New Approach. The sum they paid was a new record for a colt at Book One. Bloodstock agent Alex Elliott told Tattersalls: "The horse is faultless, from the top to the bottom of the page, from the farm he was reared on, they've had the family for so many generations and he was one of the most spectacular horses I've ever seen. "I said to Kia when we showed him the horse 'you've been second in two Derbys, there's every chance this horse can take you a place higher'. "From that moment Kia locked on with Mr Marinakis again and the whole team. We all lined up and I suppose you could say it's the bullseye when everyone has the same opinion. It doesn't take much judgement to find horses like this."

Horse Racing Podcast: Will the Lion roar in Autumn?

Joorabchian said: "We have a lot of stock, for us to get to the next level we have to target the best stock. We have targeted this sale and the US. Every member of my team when we saw this colt said we can't leave without him, and it was him and the two Frankel fillies – they were our three main targets and we have managed to get all three, so we are happy. "To play at the top is very hard, we have run the stats and if you look at all the Group 1s over the last four years, they are either homebreds or extremely well-bred. Of course, you get the odd one come through, but really to get to the next level, the stallions and mares have got to be strong. "We have not had the strength so this year our strategy has been to have the strength in pedigree. I like to follow our own strategy, we speak about, we sat around every night, we have gone through the book and every member of the team has been involved, we have all given opinions, we have had a short list and going on."

The record-breaking numbers for lot 332 (Credit: Tattersalls)