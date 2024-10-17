Tattersalls Book 2 latest | New Century brother sells for 1,000,000 guineas

The sale saw wide margin year-on-year increases across the board and records set for turnover, average and median. There were 42 lots that realised 300,000 guineas or more and 93 above 200,000 guineas at the three-day sale, figures that bettered all other European yearling sales other than last week’s exceptional October Book 1.

Leading the way on the final day of Book 2 was the KAMEKO own-brother to the Grade 1 Summer Stakes winner NEW CENTURY who was knocked down to Anthony Stroud on behalf of Godolphin for 1,000,000 guineas, a record for a colt at this fixture.

Consigned by Tweenhills Farm & Stud, the colt is out of the STREET CRY mare POTENT EMBRACE, a daughter of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes second KAREN’S CAPER, and is also a half-brother to the Group 3 Glorious Stakes winner PASSION AND GLORY. NEW CENTURY is set to head to next month’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, for which is he currently favourite.

After the sale, Tweenhills’ David Redvers said: "It is the old cliché - he was on everybody's list! I am sad to see him go, but thrilled that he has been bought by Godolphin. Anthony [Stroud] loved the horse from the first time he saw him. I am sad for Andrew that he won't get to train him, as he has done such an outstanding job with the brother."

He added: "This colt has spent most of his life at Spring Lodge in Ireland and only came to us in the spring, so it is credit to Peter Molony and the job he did. I am so pleased as this is the first year we are selling under our own name again and the Tweenhills team has done an absolutely stunning job - Ivo, Scott, Pieter, Tallulah, and all of them."

When asked if this colt was like his talented brother, Redvers said: "He is actually more like his dad than his brother - his brother is strong and looks a proper two-year-old, and is a machine. I can see this horse being a 'scopier' sort than New Century.

"But the thing that is common with all of them by the sire is they have this incredible 'head' - it is why New Century was able to go across to Canada and come back and go across to the US. When he got back from Canada, he was so fresh having taken it all so well that he nearly bucked off Maddy who was riding him. Both colts have got that good temperament in their favour."