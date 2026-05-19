Tattersalls 2000 Guineas preview: Gstaad 4/9 as 13 stay in Classic

Aidan O'Brien's charge was second to Bow Echo in the Newmarket equivalent at the start of the month and had this weekend's main market rival Distant Storm a widening eight lengths behind him in third.

Newmarket fifth Thesecretadversary and Greenham winner Alparslan are the only other colts at single-figure prices.

Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 4/9 Gstaad, 7/2 Distant Storm, 5 Thesecretadversary, 7 Alparslan, 33 Go Just Do It, Hardy Warrior, Neolithic, Pacific Avenue, 40 Hawk Mountain, 50 Bamako Beach, Power Blue, 66 Take Charge Star, 100 Flushing Meadows