Tattersalls 2000 Guineas preview: Gstaad 4/9 as 13 stay in Classic

Gstaad is 4/9 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 13 colts went forward for Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at Tuesday's acceptance stage.
Aidan O'Brien's charge was second to Bow Echo in the Newmarket equivalent at the start of the month and had this weekend's main market rival Distant Storm a widening eight lengths behind him in third.
Newmarket fifth Thesecretadversary and Greenham winner Alparslan are the only other colts at single-figure prices.
Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 4/9 Gstaad, 7/2 Distant Storm, 5 Thesecretadversary, 7 Alparslan, 33 Go Just Do It, Hardy Warrior, Neolithic, Pacific Avenue, 40 Hawk Mountain, 50 Bamako Beach, Power Blue, 66 Take Charge Star, 100 Flushing Meadows
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