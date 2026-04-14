Talk Of New York firmly in 2000 Guineas mix after Newmarket win

Talk Of New York did his chances of appearing in the Betfred 2000 Guineas no harm by getting his career back on track in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents EBF Conditions Stakes at Newmarket on Tuesday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Wootton Bassett arrived in the seven furlong contest with something to prove after failing to back up his explosive debut at Kempton Park when suffering an odds-on reversal in the Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan in February. Fitted with a hood, having been too keen on his last start, the odds-on favourite responded well to his new headgear when moving smoothly past his rivals late on having been anchored close to the back through the early stages of the race. And once hitting the front Talk Of New York was not for stopping with William Buick pushing his mount out to score by three lengths to complete a double on the day for both the triumphant jockey and trainer.

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Appleby said: “We are back on track. Today was a day where I stood there and was relaxed if he got beat as all I wanted the horse to do was settle and race the right way for the future. We ticked two boxes in that he settled, and went and won. I’ve dropped him back in trip to seven furlongs, and applied the hood. “The hood we have noticed has made a big difference at home, if anything a bit too much, but I didn’t want to be too confident today by taking the hood off. I was happy to leave the hood on, and if it meant that we got beat because we were too settled, then so be it. He is a horse that next time I will take the hood off. “We had a bit of a comeback trail after having the wind taking out of our sails in Dubai, but Dubai didn’t work from the moment he got off the plane until the moment we got him back onto it. He was under trained and too fresh, so there were plenty of excuses on the night, but full credit to the horse that beat us. “I was coming here today just thinking about getting this horse in the rebuilding process, but what we have seen there today I liked. The way he travelled, and the way he handled the dip, people might have expected to see that acceleration, but this was seven furlongs with a hood on. “I wasn’t intending to come here to be honest with you. I had it in my mind to run him at the end of the month at Kempton Park over seven furlongs, but he just did a bit of good work the other day and Will said you can’t not run him in a bit of a trial and see and he is entitled to come forward for this race.”