Talk Of New York could skip Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

Charlie Appleby has hinted that Talk Of New York is not certain to feature among his team for this year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
The Wootton Bassett colt, who had been the general second-favourite for the opening Classic of the season, bounced back from defeat in the Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan with a clearcut win in Tuesday’s Federation Of Bloodstock Agents EBF Conditions Stakes at Newmarket.
Although Appleby is keen to step Talk Of New York back up to a mile having reverted him back to seven furlongs on his latest start, he admits that might not necessarily come in the mile Group One on May 2.
Appleby said: “I can’t fault the way Talk Of New York has come out of it. I know he is second favourite, and it is sometimes hard to say he might not be a confirmed runner, but he isn’t a confirmed runner as of yet.
“He is a work in progress. He went backwards in Dubai, but thankfully we are back on track. I do want to get him back over a mile, but I don’t want to go diving in too deep and go backwards again. I do think he is a horse that will repay us as the season will go on.”
Both last year’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes third Distant Storm, and the unbeaten King’s Trail remain very much on course to tackle the 2000 Guineas after impressing in their racecourse gallops at the Rowley Mile on Tuesday.
However, Appleby confirmed that Hidden Force would not be joining them following his defeat in the Betway Craven Stakes at the track.
Speaking on Thursday, he added: “Off today’s evidence Hidden Force won’t be going towards the Guineas. The two gallopers there from Tuesday have both come out of their gallops well. Distant Storm and King’s Trail are well on target for it and the one that could join the party is Talk Of New York. That decision won’t be made until next week.
Another horse that will be joining Appleby’s team across the three-day Betfred Guineas Festival is Cerro Blanco, who will be aimed at the King Charles II Stakes on May 1.
The Wootton Bassett colt will tackle the seven furlong Listed contest after making a winning debut over course and distance on Tuesday.
The trainer added: “I’m going to bring Cerro Blanco back for the King Charles II Stakes as I have pencilled that in for him.”
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