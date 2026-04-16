Talk Of New York could skip Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

The Wootton Bassett colt, who had been the general second-favourite for the opening Classic of the season, bounced back from defeat in the Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan with a clearcut win in Tuesday’s Federation Of Bloodstock Agents EBF Conditions Stakes at Newmarket.

Although Appleby is keen to step Talk Of New York back up to a mile having reverted him back to seven furlongs on his latest start, he admits that might not necessarily come in the mile Group One on May 2.

Appleby said: “I can’t fault the way Talk Of New York has come out of it. I know he is second favourite, and it is sometimes hard to say he might not be a confirmed runner, but he isn’t a confirmed runner as of yet.

“He is a work in progress. He went backwards in Dubai, but thankfully we are back on track. I do want to get him back over a mile, but I don’t want to go diving in too deep and go backwards again. I do think he is a horse that will repay us as the season will go on.”