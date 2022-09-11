Tahiyra looked a two-year-old out of the top drawer when lowering the colours of the previously unbeaten Meditate in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.
The eventual runner-up was four from four coming here and sent off the even-money favourite, so when she quickened a couple of lengths clear over a furlong out it seemed she was ready to strike again.
However, in behind Chris Hayes was still motionless aboard the 10/3 winner who had struck on debut at Galway and she picked up as he anticipated, sweeping through to pass the leader and score by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
Winning trainer Dermot Weld said: “She did it very well and she’s beaten a very high class, multiple Group-winning filly. It was an excellent renewal of the race. I was afraid it might just come a little soon in her career, at Group One level, and I’ve always said what a beautiful filly she would be next spring. She learned a lot the first day, she did it well and enjoyed her race. She learned from it and she’s progressed. We’ve a lot to look forward to.
“Chris has been riding exceptionally well for me all year. It was a masterclass of riding in the Group Three at Leopardstown yesterday. I just told him to take his time and make steady progress as she has lots of pace and to come inside the last furlong. It takes confidence.”
Weld confirmed the filly will not run again this term, with next year’s Classics in her sights.
He added: “We’ll discuss it, but that’s it for this year. She’s a half-sister to Tarnawa, our champion filly. There is tremendous stamina in the pedigree, brilliance and speed. We’ll review it early next spring, but obviously one of the Classic trials possibly and then one of the Guineas – Irish, English or French. But that’s a long way down the line.”
The winner sports the famous Aga Khan colours and Princess Zahra Aga Khan was representing her father at the track.
She said: “For all of us on the breeding team to see this family produce another fantastic filly is a really great thing. To watch her do that, sort of all by herself, is just brilliant. Dermot had given him some very clear instructions which he (Hayes) followed very well. It’s been 100 years this year since my great grandfather bought the first foundation mares at Newmarket.”
It was little surprise to see Tahiyra shoot to the head of the market for next year's QIPCO 1000 Guineas. Sky Bet go 3/1.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Tahiyra put up a stunning performance to win the Moyglare. The confidence in which she was ridden and the way she picked up was brilliant and we now make her our clear favourite for next year's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket."
