While boasting one of the most impressive CVs around, the Ditcheat handler is yet to taste victory in the £100,000 Premier Handicap, which is the feature contest on the sole mixed Flat and Jump card in Britain.

After finishing a respectable eighth in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Camelot gelding then found only stablemate Blueking D’Oroux too strong at Ascot before signing off the 2022/23 season with a taking victory at Ayr last month.

And having only been nudged up six pounds for his latest success, Nicholls feels that Afadil can defy his new mark of 128 in Saturday’s two-mile prize.

Nicholls said: “I’ve never won the Swinton Hurdle but I’ve not had too many runners in the race. We had a nice horse called Act Of Valour who was going well in the race in 2018 before unfortunately coming down while still holding every chance at the second last.

“Afadil won well at Ayr and we just thought we would give it a go as there was an extra gap compared to normal between that race and this.

“He has been quite busy and that would be my only reservation but he seems very well at home and he schooled well on Monday. He hit the line strongly at Ayr and a fast run two miles at Haydock Park on Saturday would really suit him.

“He had one blip up there last season but you can put a line through that effort as it came too quick after his win at Musselburgh and he took another step forward the last day.

“He was very unlucky at Cheltenham. He got left last and Harry (Cobden) rode him for a lot of luck. It never opened for him but he wasn’t beaten far. He was then beaten by our 50/1 winner at Ascot but that horse has since run a blinder at Aintree, so the form is good.

"It is a competitive race but I’d like to think if he runs up to form he has got a nice chance of giving us a first win in the race as he is one of the better ones we have run in it."