Sunday Naas review, replays and reaction

A review of the pick of the action from Naas on Sunday, as a few horses booked their spots at Royal Ascot.
Your Song (25/1) stepped up on a moderate debut run at Cork last month - when last of six runner - to win the Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Race.
Trained by Robson De Aguiar and ridden by Hollie Doyle in the five-furlong contest, the daughter of Coulsty made the best of her way home to run out a neck victor over 3/1 chance What A Girl Wants.
The Joseph O'Brien-trained Star Prospect, sent off the 4/6 market leader, was the disappointment of the race having raced in rear and failed to pick up sufficiently when asked the question a couple of furlongs from the finish.
Paddy Power introduced Your Song as 33/1 for the Queen Mary Stakes at next month's Royal Ascot.
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The opening Royal Ascot Trials At Naas Rated Race went to Noel Meade’s Bobby McGee, ridden by Colin Keane.
The 3/1 shot travelled well in third place before getting alongside eventual runner-up Victory Tip (14/1) with a furlong and a half to travel.
He battled his way to the front and stayed on to score by a length and a quarter, with just a short-head back to Latin America (9/2) in third.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained Shaftesbury Avenue was a disappointing sixth as 2/1 favourite.
“We’ll stick him into the Britannia and see,” Meade told Racing TV when asked if Ascot was a potential next port of call.
“We’ll see what way it adds up between now and then but it’s certainly worth a look. If he keeps improving, why not?”
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