Sunday Naas review, replays and reaction

Your Song (25/1) stepped up on a moderate debut run at Cork last month - when last of six runner - to win the Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Race.

Trained by Robson De Aguiar and ridden by Hollie Doyle in the five-furlong contest, the daughter of Coulsty made the best of her way home to run out a neck victor over 3/1 chance What A Girl Wants.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Star Prospect, sent off the 4/6 market leader, was the disappointment of the race having raced in rear and failed to pick up sufficiently when asked the question a couple of furlongs from the finish.

Paddy Power introduced Your Song as 33/1 for the Queen Mary Stakes at next month's Royal Ascot.