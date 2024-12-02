Stuart Edmunds on running plans for Marsh Wren and Kosasiempre

The daughter of Masked Marvel marked her chasing debut with a five-and-a-half-length victory over Getbazoutofhere in a Queen Boudicca Mares’ Chase Series Qualifier (replay below) at the Midlands track.

The £50,000 final at Fakenham is the target for the six-year-old, with another qualifier at the Norfolk circuit on December 22 on the agenda.

Edmunds said of the win at Leicester: “It was a good start. I think she can be quite progressive. She’s got the stature to be a chaser. Chasing is the plan, as I say she’s got the stature to be a chaser. She’s a big, strong mare so hopefully we can bring out a bit of improvement.

“The Fakenham race for a bonus, the final there is the plan. The Boudicca final if we could get her qualified there.

“She won’t have time for three runs, so she can get in it if she finishes in the top four in two chases. She’s qualified for the series now but she has to finish fourth in another chase and she’ll probably go there on December 22.”