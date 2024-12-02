Stuart Edmunds on running plans for Marsh Wren and Kosasiempre

Stuart Edmunds has his sights set on a handsome bonus with smart mare Kosasiempre after her impressive victory at Leicester.
The daughter of Masked Marvel marked her chasing debut with a five-and-a-half-length victory over Getbazoutofhere in a Queen Boudicca Mares’ Chase Series Qualifier (replay below) at the Midlands track.
The £50,000 final at Fakenham is the target for the six-year-old, with another qualifier at the Norfolk circuit on December 22 on the agenda.
Edmunds said of the win at Leicester: “It was a good start. I think she can be quite progressive. She’s got the stature to be a chaser. Chasing is the plan, as I say she’s got the stature to be a chaser. She’s a big, strong mare so hopefully we can bring out a bit of improvement.
“The Fakenham race for a bonus, the final there is the plan. The Boudicca final if we could get her qualified there.
“She won’t have time for three runs, so she can get in it if she finishes in the top four in two chases. She’s qualified for the series now but she has to finish fourth in another chase and she’ll probably go there on December 22.”
Edmunds enjoyed a successful week with three wins in six days highlighted by stable star Marsh Wren’s Listed triumph in the Pertemps Network Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen.
The eight-year-old made all to canter home 16 lengths clear of Apple Away but will now skip the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham with the Welsh National the next likely target.
Edmunds said: “She’s an admirable mare, she’s just great and three miles seems to bring out improvement in her. She’s a very busy mare, she’s easy to get fit first time. She’s had one away day but she gets herself very fit.
“She was only in the December Gold Cup as a back up if we didn’t go to Market Rasen, because at the time she had a bit of a foot abscess and that has just reared its head a little bit afterwards, so we’re just dealing with that so she won’t go to the December Gold Cup.”
Miami Magic kicked off Edmunds’ fine week when making all to land a novice hurdle at Kempton by 12 lengths and Edmunds added: “He’s a nice horse. He’ll probably go to Aintree (Formby Novices’ Hurdle) on Boxing Day. He’s done well.”
